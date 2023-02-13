Two Unidentified Objects Shot Down Over North America

The U.S. military shot down the fourth unidentified flying object in U.S. airspace in less than a week, Reuters has reported. The incident occurred over Lake Huron.

Just two days earlier, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had ordered the shooting of another object, and a U.S. aircraft had carried out the order. That unidentified object was detected over Yukon.

“Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyze the object,” Trudeau told the media.

The shoot-down series began last week when a Chinese balloon was spotted in U.S. airspace. Federal authorities said it was a spy balloon while China said it was a weather balloon that was blown off course. After the balloon was shot down, Beijing indicated that tensions with Washington were rising.

Later last week reports began coming in of an unidentified flying object that was shot down in Alaska on Friday. Just a day later came the downing of the other object in Yukon.

Following the third incident, a U.S. Air Force General said the Pentagon has not yet succeeded in identifying what the objects actually are, how they stay in the air, and where they came from.

"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason," General Glen VanHerck, chief of NORAD and the Northern Command said, as quoted by Reuters. Asked whether an extraterrestrial origin of the objects could be ruled out, VanHerck said "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything."

Meanwhile, The Hill quoted White House spokesperson John Kirby as saying, about the object shot down over Alaska, that the Pentagon was looking into the origin of the object, whether it came from another country or was the property of an individual or a company. He added it was still unclear what the object’s purpose was.

