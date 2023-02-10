Russian Oil Price Cap Is Meeting Objectives: G7

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.50 +1.44 +1.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.14 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.85 +2.46 +2.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.488 +0.058 +2.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.502 +0.055 +2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 76.71 -1.06 -1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.502 +0.055 +2.23%

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.46 +1.51 +1.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.18 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 438 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.47 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.95 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.81 -0.41 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.21 -0.41 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.46 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.61 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 72.31 -0.41 -0.56%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.31 -0.41 -0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.61 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.56 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 71.91 -0.41 -0.57%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.59 -0.41 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.97 -0.41 -0.49%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour E-car Sales Collapse
  • 3 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Price Cap Is Meeting Objectives: G7

Iran Expects $100 Oil When Chinese Demand Rebounds

Iran’s OPEC representative said that…

OPEC Secretary General: OPEC+ Deserves Credit For Oil Market Stability

The Secretary General of OPEC…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Related News

Russian Oil Price Cap Is Meeting Objectives: G7

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 10, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

The Russian oil price cap mechanism is still meeting its objectives, a G7 price cap coalition official told Reuters on Friday.

Any Russian production cuts that may be forthcoming will disproportionately hurt developing countries, the G7 official added.

Earlier on Friday, Russia announced a 500,000 bpd crude oil production cut—crude oil production, not crude oil and condensate production—with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak preceeding that with a warning that there was a risk of reduced crude oil production yet this year directly as a result of the EU import bans and the G7 price caps on its crude oil and crude oil products.

The G7 official cautioned, however, against the veracity of Russia’s reports of oil production cuts.

Up until this week, it had been widely reported that Russia’s crude oil production and exports were holding fast in the fact of the bans and price caps, with the Russian Ministry reporting 9.8-9.9 million bpd last month—a close match to November and December figures despite the new measures designed to punish Russia for its military operations in Ukraine.

The discount for Russian Urals crude oil has dropped to $30 per barrel below the international Brent crude oil benchmark, with Russia’s budget sinking into a deficit in January. An oil production cut on behalf of Russia could boost the Brent benchmark, inadvertently boosting Urals pricing too. The Kremlin said that it had talked with some OPEC+ members regarding its decision to cut oil production, but two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters that OPEC+ had no plans to cut production.

So far, Russia has been able to find willing buyers in the Asian market for its crude oil, largely in defiance of Western sanctions.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Previous Post

Kazakhstan Delays Oil Pipeline Restart

Related posts

