Two Major Institutions Team Up To Boost Renewables In Latin America

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.11 +1.67 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.74 +1.84 +2.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.668 -0.024 -0.89%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 64.69 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 -0.78 -1.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.139 +0.059 +2.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.83 +0.17 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.668 -0.024 -0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.34 -1.09 -1.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.84 -1.17 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.02 -0.42 -0.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 67.60 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 66.54 -0.57 -0.85%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.62 -0.85 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 -0.78 -1.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.40 +0.51 +0.96%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 53.29 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 63.44 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 64.84 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 62.24 +0.33 +0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 60.39 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 60.39 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 61.99 +0.43 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.04 +0.83 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 61.04 +0.43 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.34 -0.81 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 58.39 +0.43 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.83 +0.43 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 9 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 24 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 1 day ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 23 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 14 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 4 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 22 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 2 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 1 day Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre

Breaking News:

Gold Erases Gains On Rebounding Treasury Yields

Biden’s Policies Unlikely To Cause Crash In U.S. Oil Production

Biden’s Policies Unlikely To Cause Crash In U.S. Oil Production

U.S. President Biden’s plans to…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Tiny Increase Amid Oil Price Rally

U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Tiny Increase Amid Oil Price Rally

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Two Major Institutions Team Up To Boost Renewables In Latin America

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 11, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) are teaming up to promote renewable energy investment in Latin America and the Caribbean, backing the energy transition in the region.

IRENA and the development bank will support each other’s energy investment in Latin America as part of their initiative to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, the agency said in a statement.

The parties will facilitate renewable energy investment and development in the region, backing initiatives to create favorable market conditions for these.

“Both institutions are committed to scaling up renewable energy ambition and deployment to support the realisation of economic and climate goals in the region,” IRENA said.

“At the IDB, we are convinced that the post-pandemic recovery must have a focus on sustainability and green growth,” the development bank’s president Mauricio Claver-Carone said.

“Renewable energy investment needs to double to if we are to align with a climate-safe path,” said IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera.

The bank and the agency have already partnered under the Renewable Energy Latin America and Caribbean initiative (RELAC), which aims to promote cooperation among countries in the region, targeting 70 percent of renewable installed capacity for power generation by 2030.

Related Video: The Climate Change Bankers, For Better or Worse

Earlier this year, Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said that massive investments in renewable energy in the developing economies, which are set to produce most of the global emissions in the coming years and decades, will be necessary to achieve global climate goals.

“Our energy and climate future increasingly hinges on the decisions made in emerging market and developing economies,” Birol wrote in an article in January, part of The Davos Agenda for the World Economic Forum. 

According to Birol, if the world were to meet the accelerated emissions reduction goals of the IEA Sustainable Development Scenario, the share of clean energy investment needs to rise to around two-thirds of total energy investment by 2030. Of this, almost 60 percent would be needed in developing economies, he said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment

Next Post

Budget Airlines: European Clean Fuel Quotas Are Unfair

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com