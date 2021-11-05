Airlines Are Hedging Against Higher Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 81.27 +2.46 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 82.42 +1.88 +2.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 5.516 -0.200 -3.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 35 mins 2.456 +0.049 +2.04%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.42 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 77.37 +2.56 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 82.04 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Murban 3 days 84.24 -1.05 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.33 -0.42 -0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 81.13 -3.02 -3.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.72 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.53 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.69 -0.64 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.42 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.59 -2.83 -4.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.36 -2.05 -3.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.81 -2.05 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.21 -2.05 -2.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.86 -2.05 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.81 -2.05 -2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.81 -2.05 -2.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.76 -2.05 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.81 -2.05 -2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 71.21 -2.05 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 -2.25 -2.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.00 -2.25 -3.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.74 -2.67 -3.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.76 -2.05 -2.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.71 -2.05 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.71 -2.05 -2.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -2.25 -2.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -2.00 -2.82%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.80 -3.05 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 30 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 25 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 18 mins Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 1 day China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 19 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 days Pipeline Rupture

Breaking News:

Airlines Are Hedging Against Higher Oil Prices

Citi: Oil Will Continue Rising This Quarter

Citi: Oil Will Continue Rising This Quarter

Crude oil prices will continue…

Crude Drifts Lower On EIA Inventory Report

Crude Drifts Lower On EIA Inventory Report

Oil prices fell further on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Airlines Are Hedging Against Higher Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 05, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Airlines are back to hedging the price of fuel to protect themselves from higher oil prices next year, although the hedges are less risky and for shorter periods as uncertainty remains over when airline travel will return to pre-COVID levels.  

During the pandemic, the industry is estimated to have lost around $5 billion in total on forward hedges of the price of fuel, which hardly anyone needed last year with international flights grounded.

Now some of the major airlines in Europe, as well as budget airlines, are back to hedging to protect themselves from higher oil prices, Bloomberg reports.

“We continue to see significant opportunities to buy fuel forward,” Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said on a call this week, as carried by Bloomberg.

Ryanair’s air traffic rebounded by 128 percent between April and September 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, the company said in its half-year results for its fiscal year 2022 ending on April 30, 2022.

For the fourth quarter of FY 2022, Ryanair’s fuel requirements are 80 percent hedged.

Others are more cautious after the pandemic hit them with huge losses on top of losses from fuel hedges, according to Bloomberg.

Airlines are cautiously optimistic about the rise in demand seen in recent months, yet no one is certain when airline traffic—and jet fuel demand—will return to pre-crisis levels.

Air France—KLM, for example, noted the reopening of Canada and the U.S. for European citizens, and the reopening of Singapore. Lufthansa said this week that at the end of the third quarter, new bookings had already reached around 80 percent of the 2019 level.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted on Wednesday “a moderate rebound in air travel in September 2021 compared to August.”

“The recent US policy change to reopen travel from 33 markets for fully vaccinated foreigners from 8 November is a welcome, if long overdue, development. Along with recent re-openings in other key markets like Australia, Argentina, Thailand, and Singapore, this should give a boost to the large-scale restoration of the freedom to travel,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Says $80 Oil Adequately Reflects Market Situation

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com