Turkish Media Claim Kurds, US Smuggle Syrian Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.65 +1.36 +2.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.87 +1.36 +2.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.976 +0.005 +0.25%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 52.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 56.68 -0.56 -0.98%
Graph up Urals 2 days 53.80 +0.75 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 14 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 47.49 +0.26 +0.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.976 +0.005 +0.25%
Graph down Marine 2 days 55.14 -1.01 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 56.65 -0.97 -1.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 49.53 -0.41 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 59.65 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 58.53 -0.63 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 57.03 -0.36 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 56.68 -0.56 -0.98%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.31 +1.50 +4.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 29.79 +0.24 +0.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 50.69 +0.24 +0.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 52.69 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 44.89 +0.24 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 40.29 +0.24 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 40.29 +0.24 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 44.29 +0.24 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 48.79 +0.24 +0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 40.29 +0.24 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 55.76 +0.63 +1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Canada’s Inflation Jumps 2.4% On Higher Gasoline Prices

Uncertainty Brings An End To The Oil Price Rebound

Uncertainty Brings An End To The Oil Price Rebound

The latest five-day oil rally…

Oil May Be Down But It’s Certainly Not Out

Oil May Be Down But It’s Certainly Not Out

After five bearish weeks for…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Turkish Media Claim Kurds, US Smuggle Syrian Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 19, 2020, 12:30 PM CST

Kurdish fighters in Syria are smuggling oil out of the war-torn country in partnership with the U.S., Turkish language daily Yeni ?afak reports, quoting fighters of the Kurdish YPG forces who have surrendered to Turkish security forces and whom Turkey see as terrorists acting in northern Syria.  

According to the accounts of the surrendered Kurds, reported by Turkish media, oil from Syria’s oil-rich Deir Ezzor region is being smuggled out of the country onto Iraq and from Iraq’s port of Basra it is being shipped to the United States.

Authorities from Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Egypt have also taken samples of that oil, according to the media reports in Turkey, which is a party in the Syrian conflict supporting the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Wednesday that a Turkish military operation in the opposition-held Idlib province to stop a Syrian army offensive is “a matter of time.”

After a surprise announcement of pulling the U.S. troops out of Syria in October last year, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States would protect Syrian oil fields from ISIS.

President Trump claimed that the U.S. had taken control of the oil in the Middle East, tweeting that “The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey.”

The President did not elaborate on what he meant by “securing the oil,” but speculations about the President’s statement assume he was referring to the U.S. special forces that have been—and will continue to be—in control of oil and gas fields in Deir Ezzor, Syria’s oil region.

President Trump has vowed to protect Syrian oil fields from ISIS, and the United States may leave 500 troops in northeastern Syria and send in battle tanks and other equipment with the purpose to help the Kurds in the area to protect oil fields that used to be controlled by Islamic State during its so-called caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria.

At the end of last year, Turkish media reported that the United States had moved more equipment from Iraq into Syria to boost the protection of the oil and gas fields in eastern Syria.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

