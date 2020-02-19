Canada’s Inflation Jumps 2.4% On Higher Gasoline Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.65 +1.36 +2.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.87 +1.36 +2.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.976 +0.005 +0.25%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 52.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 56.68 -0.56 -0.98%
Graph up Urals 2 days 53.80 +0.75 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 14 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 47.49 +0.26 +0.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.976 +0.005 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 55.14 -1.01 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 56.65 -0.97 -1.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 49.53 -0.41 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 59.65 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 58.53 -0.63 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 57.03 -0.36 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 56.68 -0.56 -0.98%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.31 +1.50 +4.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 29.79 +0.24 +0.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 50.69 +0.24 +0.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 52.69 +0.24 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 44.89 +0.24 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 40.29 +0.24 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 40.29 +0.24 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 44.29 +0.24 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 48.79 +0.24 +0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 40.29 +0.24 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 55.76 +0.63 +1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 5 minutes CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Energy from thin air?
  • 14 hours Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 32 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 5 hours Hey NYC - Mayor De Blasio declares you must say goodbye to fossil fuels. Get ready to freeze your Virtue Signaling butts off.
  • 18 hours Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 2 days Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 18 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 6 hours Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 19 hours "For the Public's Interest"
  • 20 hours The New Class War Exposes the Oligarchs and Enablers
  • 2 days Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 2 days Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked

Breaking News:

Canada’s Inflation Jumps 2.4% On Higher Gasoline Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Dropped 11% In 2019

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Dropped 11% In 2019

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports dropped…

OPEC Aims To Balance Oil Markets Against All Odds

OPEC Aims To Balance Oil Markets Against All Odds

As OPEC scrambles to bring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Inflation Jumps 2.4% On Higher Gasoline Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 19, 2020, 1:30 PM CST Husky gasoline

Canada’s consumer prices jumped by 2.4 percent year on year in January, exceeding analyst expectations, on the back of an 11-percent surge in gasoline prices tracking higher oil prices in the first weeks of last month, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.  

Canada’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 2.4 percent annually in January, up from a 2.2-percent rise in December, the statistics office said, noting that energy and gasoline prices rose faster in January 2020 than in the same month of 2019.  

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected Canada’s January 2020 inflation at 2.3 percent.    

Excluding gasoline, Canada’s inflation was 2.0 percent last month.

Consumers in Alberta paid 6.6 percent more for gasoline in January 2020 compared to January 2019, following a 0.9-percent annual increase in gasoline prices in December. Carbon pricing was reintroduced in Alberta on January 1, 2020, Statistics Canada said.

In Canada, gasoline prices jumped by 11.2 percent in January 2020, compared with January 2019, when international oil prices were low as a result of a global supply glut, the Canadian statistics office said.

“Gasoline prices rose with oil prices at the beginning of January 2020, due to concerns over global oil supplies in response to international political events,” Statistics Canada said.

At the beginning of January 2020, oil prices jumped on the U.S. killing of Iran’s powerful military leader Qassem Soleimani, and then again on the Iranian retaliation several days later, when Tehran fired missiles at bases in Iraq that host U.S. troops.

Later in January, the U.S. and Iran seemed to have backed from the brink of war and the market’s attention returned to how global economic growth and global oil demand growth would fare this year.

The oil market didn’t have to wait too long for a ‘black swan’ event with the coronavirus outbreak in China, which crushed oil demand and made all analysts slash oil demand growth forecasts for this year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Turkish Media Claim Kurds, US Smuggle Syrian Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea
Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com