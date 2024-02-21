Turkish Firm Signs 1 GWh Energy Storage Deal With China’s Harbin

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.62 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.88 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.12 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.768 +0.192 +12.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.294 +0.017 +0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.82 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Mars US 110 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.294 +0.017 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.07 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.17 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.71 -1.27 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 813 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.10 -1.39 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.83 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.82 -0.07 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 266 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 58.29 -1.42 -2.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.19 -1.42 -1.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.44 -1.42 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 68.99 -1.42 -2.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 63.14 -1.42 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.14 -1.42 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.99 -1.42 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 73.04 -1.42 -1.91%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.79 -1.42 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.41 -1.01 -1.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.06 -1.01 -1.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 19 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 5 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 6 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Turkish Firm Signs 1 GWh Energy Storage Deal With China’s Harbin

Barclays Lags European Peers in Halt To Funding New Oil and Gas Fields

Barclays Lags European Peers in Halt To Funding New Oil and Gas Fields

Europe’s biggest lender to fossil…

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkish Firm Signs 1 GWh Energy Storage Deal With China’s Harbin

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 21, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Turkey’s engineering group Kontrolmatik signed on Wednesday an agreement with a Chinese firm to build a wind farm and a 1 GWh energy storage facility in western Turkey, worth more than $600 million.

Kontrolmatik’s unit Progresiva Enerji Yatirimlari Ticaret signed the deal with electric power plant equipment manufacturer Harbin Electric International (HEI), a unit of China’s Harbin Electric Co Ltd, at a ceremony in Ankara today.  

The investment for the 1 GWh energy storage facility is estimated in the range between $350 million and $375 million, while the investment for the 250-megawatt (MW) wind farm will be about $250 million. 

Of the financing of the wind plus energy storage project, $375 million is already in the pipeline for the initial phase, Turkey’s Vice President Cevdet Y?lmaz told the ceremony in Ankara, as carried by Daily Sabah.

About $300 million of the investment will come from China through Habin, according to the companies.

In 2025, Turkey’s First GWh (Gigawatt-Hour) renewable energy storage facility will be built in Tekirdag, on the north coast of the Sea of Marmara, Kontrolmatik said on social media platform X.

The project will be implemented in two phases, said Sami Arslanhan, chairman of the board of Kontrolmatik.

The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2027, according to Reuters.

China’s Harbin will be the main contractor for engineering, construction, and procurement in the project, while Kontrolmatik will be responsible for electrical works, with its subsidiary Pomega acting as a subcontractor for the purchase of batteries.  

“This project will enhance our national capabilities, propel Türkiye into a new phase in battery technologies, and pave the way for the largest energy storage facility in Europe,” the country’s Vice President Y?lmaz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Y?lmaz, Turkey ranks first in geothermal installed capacity in Europe, second in hydroelectric capacity, seventh in wind power, and eighth in solar power installed capacity.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Deutsche Bank Sees Brent Oil Price at $88 by the End of 2024

Next Post

Deutsche Bank Sees Brent Oil Price at $88 by the End of 2024

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com