Turkish Firm Signs 1 GWh Energy Storage Deal With China’s Harbin

Turkey’s engineering group Kontrolmatik signed on Wednesday an agreement with a Chinese firm to build a wind farm and a 1 GWh energy storage facility in western Turkey, worth more than $600 million.

Kontrolmatik’s unit Progresiva Enerji Yatirimlari Ticaret signed the deal with electric power plant equipment manufacturer Harbin Electric International (HEI), a unit of China’s Harbin Electric Co Ltd, at a ceremony in Ankara today.

The investment for the 1 GWh energy storage facility is estimated in the range between $350 million and $375 million, while the investment for the 250-megawatt (MW) wind farm will be about $250 million.

Of the financing of the wind plus energy storage project, $375 million is already in the pipeline for the initial phase, Turkey’s Vice President Cevdet Y?lmaz told the ceremony in Ankara, as carried by Daily Sabah.

About $300 million of the investment will come from China through Habin, according to the companies.

In 2025, Turkey’s First GWh (Gigawatt-Hour) renewable energy storage facility will be built in Tekirdag, on the north coast of the Sea of Marmara, Kontrolmatik said on social media platform X.

The project will be implemented in two phases, said Sami Arslanhan, chairman of the board of Kontrolmatik.

The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2027, according to Reuters.

China’s Harbin will be the main contractor for engineering, construction, and procurement in the project, while Kontrolmatik will be responsible for electrical works, with its subsidiary Pomega acting as a subcontractor for the purchase of batteries.

“This project will enhance our national capabilities, propel Türkiye into a new phase in battery technologies, and pave the way for the largest energy storage facility in Europe,” the country’s Vice President Y?lmaz said.

According to Y?lmaz, Turkey ranks first in geothermal installed capacity in Europe, second in hydroelectric capacity, seventh in wind power, and eighth in solar power installed capacity.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

