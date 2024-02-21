Deutsche Bank Sees Brent Oil Price at $88 by the End of 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.46 +0.42 +0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.67 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.12 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.755 +0.179 +11.36%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.293 +0.016 +0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.82 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Mars US 110 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.293 +0.016 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.07 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.17 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.71 -1.27 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 813 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.10 -1.39 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.83 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.82 -0.07 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 266 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 58.29 -1.42 -2.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.19 -1.42 -1.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.44 -1.42 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 68.99 -1.42 -2.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 63.14 -1.42 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.14 -1.42 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.99 -1.42 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 73.04 -1.42 -1.91%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.79 -1.42 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.32 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.41 -1.01 -1.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.06 -1.01 -1.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.66 -1.01 -1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 19 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 5 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 6 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Deutsche Bank Sees Brent Oil Price at $88 by the End of 2024

Major Oil Companies Make Moves in Megamerger Frenzy

Major Oil Companies Make Moves in Megamerger Frenzy

Several high-profile mergers among oil…

Product Draws Not Enough to Offset Huge Crude Build

Product Draws Not Enough to Offset Huge Crude Build

The EIA confirmed a huge…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Deutsche Bank Sees Brent Oil Price at $88 by the End of 2024

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 21, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

A nearly balanced market in the first half of the year and seasonal strengthening of demand in the second half are set to push the price of Brent Crude to $88 per barrel by the end of 2024, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.

“We look for continued OPEC+ discipline in a nearly balanced market for H1, and seasonal strength in H2,” the bank’s strategists wrote in a note on Wednesday carried by FXStreet.

With the OPEC+ cuts in the first half of 2024, Deutsche Bank sees little upside to its H1 forecast of $83 per barrel Brent.

“The first possibility of relaxation of OPEC+ supply cuts will be in Q3 against a backdrop of tighter balances and higher prices, underpinned by seasonal strength,” the bank’s analysts wrote.

Early on Wednesday, Brent Crude was marginally down by 0.05% at $82.34 a barrel as of 9:00 a.m. EST, while the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, traded slightly higher by 0.04% at $77.06.

Oil prices fell this week amid concerns about slowing economies and anxiety that the start of easing of the U.S. interest rates could take longer than previously expected.

But geopolitical flare-ups and the disruption to commercial shipping in the Red Sea have been lending support to oil prices in recent weeks.  

“The ongoing concerns over a slowdown in global consumption (especially from China) are capping any major upside in oil prices,” ING’s commodity strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote on Wednesday.

“However, increasing geopolitical conflicts and OPEC+'s continuous efforts to curb output levels have kept oil prices in a tight trading range for now.”

According to Saxo Bank, the short-term outlook on oil has improved, with widening time spreads pointing to a tightening supply outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In recent weeks the market has been supported by ongoing Red Sea disruptions and emerging signs of tightness,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in an analysis on Tuesday.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canadian Oil and Gas Companies Relinquish All Pacific Coast Permits

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com