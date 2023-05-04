Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.74 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.67 +0.34 +0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 72.44 +0.43 +0.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.130 -0.040 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.322 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.322 +0.000 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.82 -5.09 -6.53%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.93 -4.96 -6.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.22 -3.47 -4.77%
Graph down Basra Light 520 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 71.44 -3.76 -5.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.69 -3.85 -4.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.09 -2.78 -4.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 47.35 -3.06 -6.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 70.75 -3.06 -4.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.00 -3.06 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.15 -3.06 -4.42%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 62.85 -3.06 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 62.85 -3.06 -4.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.15 -3.06 -4.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.10 -3.06 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 62.45 -3.06 -4.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Cuts Price Of Oil To Asia

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

OPEC+ output cuts and large…

Oil Tanker Catches Fire Near Malaysia

Oil Tanker Catches Fire Near Malaysia

Videos and images are emerging…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

By Charles Kennedy - May 04, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) has made the largest crude oil discovery onshore Turkey with a find estimated to hold 1 billion barrels of crude, the Turkish company said.

The discovery was made in the southeastern province of Sirnak, which borders the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq and Syria.

Turkish Petroleum has drilled an exploration well and has encountered more than 162 meters of light oil-bearing reservoir with API gravity of 41.

The well already produces around 10,000 barrels of oil per day, TPAO said.

TPAO plans to drill back-to-back appraisal wells and conduct well tests to have a full-field development plan until the end of this year. Additional exploration activities are planned for the second half of 2023.

The production target is set for 100,000 bpd, which would be more than double Turkey’s oil production.

The exploration success is expected to help achieve Turkey’s energy independence, TPAO said in a statement.

Currently, Turkey depends mostly on oil imports for its consumption.

The country is also targeting natural gas independence with recent huge finds of gas in the Black Sea and the start of gas transmission from the Sakarya Gas Field last month.

In April, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez told broadcaster CNN Türk that the volumes of natural gas that Turkey had found so far in the Black Sea were worth in excess of $500 billion. The huge gas finds would be enough to supply all households in the country for 35 years, or to cover total Turkish natural gas consumption, including from industry, for 15 to 20 years, the minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly developed gas fields are set to go a long way toward Turkey’s energy diversification. So far, the country has mostly relied on imports to procure energy supply. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has hit Turkey’s economy and energy prices hard and has made energy imports much more expensive for Ankara.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asian Oil Imports Dipped In April As China And India Slowed Crude Buying

Next Post

Asian Oil Imports Dipped In April As China And India Slowed Crude Buying

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India
Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com