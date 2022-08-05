Tullow Comes Up Empty In Guyana Offshore Oil Well

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 89.01 +0.47 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 94.50 +0.38 +0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.50 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 8.064 -0.058 -0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.856 +0.062 +2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.2 -2.98 -2.86%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 90.26 -3.76 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.856 +0.062 +2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 37 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 37 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 37 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 249 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 37 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 37 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 37 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.2 -2.98 -2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.00 -2.15 -3.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 74.44 -2.12 -2.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 90.69 -2.12 -2.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 88.94 -2.12 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 86.84 -2.12 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 83.99 -2.12 -2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 83.99 -2.12 -2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 86.09 -2.12 -2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 89.64 -2.12 -2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 84.29 -2.12 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.00 -2.00 -2.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 100.3 -3.96 -3.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.00 -2.00 -2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.75 -2.25 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.08 -7.88 -7.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 6 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Russian Refinery Returns To Operations After Drone Strike

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

Big Oil has been blasted…

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Investment in green hydrogen is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tullow Comes Up Empty In Guyana Offshore Oil Well

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 05, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

UK-listed Tullow Oil failed to find oil at yet another well offshore Guyana in what could be its final well drilled in the region where Exxon has found billions of barrels of oil in place.

Tullow Oil plc said on Friday that drilling operations at the Beebei-Potaro exploration well, drilled in the Kanuku license, offshore Guyana, had been completed. The well encountered good quality reservoir in the primary and secondary targets, but both targets were water-bearing, the company said.

Tullow Oil, originally focused on Africa, has seen several failures offshore the Guyana-Suriname basin and is now considering abandoning the area off South America.

“It may be likely that it’s the last well of the Guyana-Suriname basin, or even just from a frontier/high-impact nature” for Tullow, Will Hares, a global energy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence said on Friday, commenting on Tullow Oil’s latest dismal drilling result.

While Tullow Oil has struggled, U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has made a string of major discoveries in recent years in Guyana, helping make the country an oil exporter in 2019.

Just last week, Exxon said it had made two more discoveries offshore Guyana, bringing the total discoveries made in the country to 25.

Since the start of the year alone, Exxon has struck oil at seven locations in the Stabroek block off the Guyana coast. The company has more drilling plans for the location, where it is already producing more than 340,000 barrels of crude daily from two floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSO). Exxon and its partners in Guyana—Hess Corp. and CNOOC—plan to expand their oil repertoire by another 220,000 bpd before the end of 2023.

Earlier this year, Exxon approved its fourth offshore project in Guyana, at Yellowtail, which is expected to produce 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) starting in 2025. By 2027, Exxon plans to produce more than 850,000 bpd from Guyana’s offshore fields.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Signs Decree That Bans “Unfriendly” Investors From Selling Energy Stakes

Next Post

Putin Signs Decree That Bans “Unfriendly” Investors From Selling Energy Stakes

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

Can Anything Bring Gasoline Prices Down?

 Alt text

Europe’s Big And Expensive Energy Mistake
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com