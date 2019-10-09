Trump’s Pipeline Plan Backfires

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.87 -0.72 -1.37%
Brent Crude 1 hour 58.32 +0.08 +0.14%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.235 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 2 hours 53.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.53 -0.56 -0.95%
Urals 18 hours 53.25 -1.45 -2.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.66 -0.93 -1.80%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.235 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 57.55 -0.44 -0.76%
Murban 18 hours 59.61 -0.32 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 51.45 +1.15 +2.29%
Basra Light 18 hours 63.55 +0.88 +1.40%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 59.51 +1.27 +2.18%
Bonny Light 18 hours 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Bonny Light 18 hours 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Girassol 18 hours 60.98 +1.18 +1.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.53 -0.56 -0.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 36.13 -0.87 -2.35%
Canadian Condensate 50 days 46.63 -0.12 -0.26%
Premium Synthetic 40 days 53.03 -0.12 -0.23%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 48.23 -0.12 -0.25%
Peace Sour 1 hour 46.63 +0.13 +0.28%
Peace Sour 1 hour 46.63 +0.13 +0.28%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 48.88 +0.13 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 52.63 +0.13 +0.25%
Central Alberta 1 hour 47.63 +0.63 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.79 +0.13 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 18 hours 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 27 days 60.49 +0.54 +0.90%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.54 -0.04 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.49 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.49 -0.04 -0.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.06 -0.12 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Offshore is changing
  • 7 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 9 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 42 mins Climate Week / + ''Capitalism Doesn't Threaten Humanity''
  • 11 hours Danish Academic Study Finds Diversity Is Not A Strength
  • 4 hours KURDS LEFT HIGH AND DRY TO DIE?
  • 1 hour Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 16 mins 'MAGA' Listed On College's White Supremacy Pyramid
  • 5 hours The Founders Of The USA Warned You About Central Banking
  • 10 hours Climate Protesters Blocking Roads etc...
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 6 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 22 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 41 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 9 hours USGS Est. 214 trillion Cubic Ft. of Gas in Appalachia
  • 24 hours Can we talk TRANSFER PRICING > Tariffs affect Companies that moved mfg to China to avoid taxes and to employ slave labor at low wages. They use "Transfer Pricing" to avoid all US taxes. They are paying for Tarriffs. Not consumers.
  • 15 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy

Breaking News:

Is China’s Oil Shipping Fleet Going Dark? Tankers Are Turning Off Transponders

Oil Slides On Trade War Anxiety

Oil Slides On Trade War Anxiety

Oil prices dropped on Tuesday…

The “Big LNG Short”

The “Big LNG Short”

A sharp contraction in U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump’s Pipeline Plan Backfires

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 09, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT Keystone Pipeline

The efforts of the Trump Administration to fast-track the approvals of major oil and gas pipelines have resulted in more, and often successful, legal challenges against the rushed approvals and permits, analysts and legal experts have told Reuters reporters Scott DiSavino and Stephanie Kelly.

Each of the three major oil and gas pipelines planned in the U.S.—Keystone XL, Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline, and EQM Midstream Partners LP’s Mountain Valley gas pipeline project—have seen years of delays and inflated costs because environmental and indigenous groups have increased the legal challenges against the projects.

Environmental activists and groups are going more aggressively after those pipelines, causing court hearings, reversals, and delays.

“It’s probably because they’re having a fair bit of success,” Amy Vazquez, a Houston-based partner specializing in energy litigation at the law firm of Jones Walker, told Reuters. 

The current U.S. Administration is pushing to have the controversial Keystone XL finally approved, after U.S. President Trump resurrected the project dumped by Obama. Keystone XL continues to face legal challenges, although the project got the go-ahead in August from a Nebraska court, which approved the alternative route after opponents disputed the original one. Indigenous and environmental groups still are challenging the second permit the Trump Administration has issued for Keystone XL.

Related: Is This The Next $170 Billion Energy Industry In The US?

On behalf of the state of Montana, Attorney General Tim Fox petitioned on Monday the federal district court to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to stop the Keystone XL Pipeline. Fox is asking the court to allow the state of Montana to enter the lawsuit in support of the pipeline.

In the case of Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast pipeline, environmentalists scored a victory after an appeals court vacated last December the Forest Service decision to allow the pipeline to pass through the Appalachian Trail. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed earlier this month to hear an appeal of the December 2018 lower-court decision filed by Dominion Energy and the Trump Administration.

In the EQM’s Mountain Valley pipeline project, environmentalists have also won in court, and the project has seen costs rise and timeline extended. Earlier this year, EQM increased the cost estimates to US$4.8-US$5.0 billion, from the previous estimate of US$4.6 billion, and postponed the planned completion to the middle of next year, in view of the legal and regulatory challenges.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco: We’ll Fully Recover From Attacks By End-November

Next Post

Is China’s Oil Shipping Fleet Going Dark? Tankers Are Turning Off Transponders

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com