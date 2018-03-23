Trump Signs $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill With No Clean Energy Cuts

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 5 hours 65.88 +1.58 +2.46%
Brent Crude 4 hours 69.81 +1.43 +2.09%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Mars US 4 hours 64.83 +1.68 +2.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
Urals 21 hours 67.06 +2.30 +3.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.44 -0.25 -0.43%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 64.98 -0.15 -0.23%
Murban 21 hours 68.53 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 63.88 +0.73 +1.16%
Basra Light 21 hours 65.32 +1.42 +2.22%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.66 +0.77 +1.12%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Girassol 21 hours 69.91 +0.75 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 44.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.80 -0.37 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.90 -0.87 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.55 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.50 +0.23 +0.39%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.80 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.80 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.55 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 62.25 +1.50 +2.47%
Giddings 21 hours 56.00 +1.50 +2.75%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.94 +1.63 +2.42%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 59.83 +1.58 +2.71%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 62.33 +1.58 +2.60%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.06 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 7 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 19 mins China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 12 hours France Terrorist Attack?! At Least One Dead In French Supermarket Hostage-Taking
  • 1 day Snowden Reveals Bitcoin Transactions Being Tracked by NSA
  • 16 hours Twitcoin....
  • 7 hours The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 7 hours U.S. Charges, Sanctions Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on behalf of Tehran. What about sanctions on Russia?
  • 2 days Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tesla Challenge
  • 8 hours Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 2 days Getting out of oil .. now
  • 2 days U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change
  • 1 day EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 1 day Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 2 days U.S. Arrests Iranian Over Alleged $115 Million Sanctions Evasion Scheme Involving Venezuelan Housing Project
  • 2 days Goldman Sachs Expects Tesla to Miss Model 3 Targets Again

Breaking News:

Apache Makes Another North Sea Oil Discovery

The Oil Major That Won’t Leave Iran

The Oil Major That Won’t Leave Iran

As rumors of Trump’s plans…

Colombia’s Fracking Dilemma

Colombia’s Fracking Dilemma

Fracking is quickly becoming a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Signs $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill With No Clean Energy Cuts

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 23, 2018, 7:00 PM CDT Solar panels

President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill on Friday that will prevent a government shutdown without the funding cuts to the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency and other federal clean energy programs his administration had been seeking.

"There are a lot of things I'm unhappy about in this bill, there are a lot of things that we shouldn't have had in this bill, but we were in a sense forced if we want to build our military," Trump said regarding the signing.

The spending bill even increased funding to certain renewable energy programs.

"I said to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again," Trump reiterated.

The bill was put together very quickly, without giving lawmakers adequate time to look over its contents. Trump asked Congress to allow him a “line item veto” in the future, and suggested the Senate remove the filibuster rule and make 51 votes the measure of bill’s success.

Trump’s notorious border wall was also not fully funded.

The EPA’s budget stayed the same in size, despite the White House’s effort to cut it by 31 percent. The agency will also get another $760 million for water infrastructure management.

The DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy was slated to be cut by 65 percent, according to the president's Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 budget request. Instead, the spending package increases the office's budget by 14 percent to $2.32 billion.

Trump had proposed a 25-cent gas tax hike several times during a closed-door meeting in February, but it’s unclear if Americans should expect their gasoline bills to rise. Before the meeting, Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners – both Koch-funded groups – had announced their opposition to the tax hike, which would have funded $1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Duke Energy To Invest $36B In Renewables, Grid Modernization

Next Post

Apache Makes Another North Sea Oil Discovery

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com