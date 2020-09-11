Trump Announces ‘Historic Peace Deal’ Between Bahrain And Israel

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 37.33 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 39.83 -0.23 -0.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.269 -0.054 -2.32%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 38.23 -0.32 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 40.60 +1.00 +2.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.66 -0.54 -1.49%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.269 -0.054 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 39.15 -0.44 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 39.51 -0.44 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 37.70 -0.26 -0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 41.35 +0.31 +0.76%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 38.84 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 39.55 -0.31 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 35 mins 29.85 -0.70 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 36.30 -0.75 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 37.70 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 35 mins 34.20 -0.40 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 35 mins 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 34.45 -0.60 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 36.55 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 33.35 -0.40 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.83 +1.18 +3.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 31.28 +0.03 +0.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 35.23 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 35.23 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.04 -0.75 -1.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 16 mins Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day People in the Military are..
  • 3 hours The storming of the Reichstag
  • 3 hours Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 1 day US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 29 mins Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 23 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 47 mins Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer (D) is having the State build an 8 Foot Security Wall around her Lansing home. "Security for me . . . But not for Thee"
  • 2 days Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 3 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 3 days Enough is Enough...

Breaking News:

Trump Announces ‘Historic Peace Deal’ Between Bahrain And Israel

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is Showing Signs Of Recovery

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is Showing Signs Of Recovery

Colombia’s oil industry is showing…

The Single Most Important Factor In Today’s Oil Markets

The Single Most Important Factor In Today’s Oil Markets

While U.S. oil production is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Announces ‘Historic Peace Deal’ Between Bahrain And Israel

By Tom Kool - Sep 11, 2020, 4:08 PM CDT

In a three-way phone call on Friday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, U.S. President Trump announced that Bahrain became the next Arab Gulf State to join the historic peace deal that Israel closed with the UAE on August 13th.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump already hinted at the participation of another nation in the peace deal. While some analysts expected Saudi Arabia to be the next Arab nation to normalize relations with Jerusalem, there were already some signals that Bahrain would be the next nation to establish relations after the country opened its airspace to Israeli flights. 

Shortly after the phone call, U.S. President Trump announced the ‘’Historic Breakthrough’’, saying that it is ‘’the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!’’

Trump also tweeted the joint statement in which the two nations agree to work together to increase stability, security and prosperity in the region.

While the normalization of relations between Bahrain and Israel can be seen as a positive development, it’s also a development that adds another layer of complexity to Middle East geopolitics.  

Digging deeper to see what’s really behind the normalization of relations between Arab nations and Israel, Oilprice.com’s Simon Watkins quotes a senior source who works closely with the EU on security matters as saying that “This formal deal, though, just officially clarifies what has been happening for some time between Israel and the UAE in the field of intelligence co-operation to counteract Iran’s growing power in the region that has become more militaristic, given the increasing dominance of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps] in Tehran,”

While there has not been a direct reaction from Iran on the Bahrain-Israel diplomatic deal, Tehran, in the meantime has been taking its own measures to guarantee its safety. Iran recently announced more military and intelligence co-operation with both Russia and China.

Bahrain will become the fourth Arab country - following Egypt, Jordan and the UAE, to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel, while Oman and Sudan are believed to be on the cusp of doing the same.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla In Discussions To Source Low-Carbon Nickel From Canada

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies

Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com