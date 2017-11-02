Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.71 +0.41 +0.76%
Brent Crude 60.76 +0.27 +0.45%
Mars US 56.21 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
Urals 58.72 +1.02 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.934 +0.04 +1.42%
Marine 59.28 +1.35 +2.33%
Murban 61.88 +1.15 +1.89%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Basra Light 56.08 -0.46 -0.81%
Saharan Blend 60.81 +0.06 +0.10%
Girassol 61.01 +0.09 +0.15%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.27 +0.75 +1.90%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 44.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 61.13 +0.38 +0.63%
West Texas Sour 48.25 -0.08 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 52.20 -0.08 -0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.75 -0.08 -0.16%
Kansas Common 44.50 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 02, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT

TransCanada is urging the government of Alberta to buy capacity for its proposed Keystone XL pipeline in a ‘take or pay’ agreement similar to the one the province had pledged for the now-defunct Energy East pipeline, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the issue.

Alberta had committed to a 20-year take or pay transportation service agreement with TransCanada’s proposed Energy East pipeline.

However, in early October, TransCanada said that it would not be proceeding with Energy East designed to carry oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to Canada’s East Coast, a month after the company had sought a 30-day suspension of the project applications to review changed regulatory circumstances.

Alberta had supported that pipeline plan, and Premier Rachel Notley said “We are deeply disappointed by the recent decision from TransCanada,” following the scrapping of the project.

Now, according to Bloomberg sources, TransCanada’s urge for Alberta to commit to capacity for Keystone XL is putting Premier Notley in a difficult situation, because not fully supporting a pipeline in Canada’s largest oil province would not be a good political move, but supporting TransCanada’s project has placed her under pressure from rival company Enbridge.

According to former Progressive Conservative lawmaker, Ken Hughes, Alberta had strategic reasons to back the dead Energy East project because of the access to the Atlantic coast refineries, while support for Keystone would be a totally different thing.

Related: OPEC vs. U.S. Shale: The Battle For Asian Market Share

“It had a wide range of benefits, and none of those benefits come about with Keystone,” Hughes told Bloomberg comparing Energy with Keystone.

TransCanada completed last week the “open season” to solicit binding commitments from shippers for Keystone XL—a proposed crude oil pipeline beginning in Hardisty, Alberta, and extending south to Steele City, Nebraska. During the open season, launched at the end of July 2017, TransCanada solicited additional binding commitments from interested parties for transportation of crude oil on the Keystone Pipeline and for the Keystone XL Pipeline Project from Hardisty, Alberta to markets in Cushing, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Keystone XL hinges on TransCanada’s review of the open season bids, and a final decision by Nebraska whether to allow construction, expected no later than November 23.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

