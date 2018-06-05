Trans Mountain Supporters Make Anti-Pipeline Protest Their Own

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.46 +0.71 +1.10%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.19 -0.10 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.889 -0.041 -1.40%
Mars US 21 hours 68.80 -1.01 -1.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.56 -0.67 -0.90%
Urals 2 days 73.37 -1.13 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.36 -0.95 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.36 -0.95 -1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.17 -0.80 -1.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.889 -0.041 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.03 -0.65 -0.87%
Murban 2 days 77.03 -0.60 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.63 -0.98 -1.39%
Basra Light 2 days 73.60 -1.16 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.54 -1.01 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Girassol 2 days 74.19 -1.21 -1.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.56 -0.67 -0.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.56 +0.51 +1.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.75 -1.06 -2.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.65 -1.06 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.75 -1.06 -1.61%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.75 -1.06 -1.93%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.75 -1.06 -2.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.75 -1.06 -2.05%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.25 -1.06 -1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 59.75 -1.06 -1.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.75 -1.06 -1.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.36 -0.95 -1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.25 -1.00 -1.61%
Giddings 2 days 55.00 -1.00 -1.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.89 -1.18 -1.59%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.70 -1.06 -1.77%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.65 -1.06 -1.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.65 -1.06 -1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.20 -1.06 -1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.00 -1.00 -1.79%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.01 -1.06 -1.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 minutes Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 15 minutes Airlines to lift fees due oil price
  • 20 minutes Saudi Arabia Has Issued Its First Driver's Licenses To 10 Women
  • 1 min Oil prices going down
  • 3 mins Airlines to lift fees due oil price
  • 4 hours Venezuela can't meet promised June oil volumes.
  • 59 mins When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 4 hours Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Has Issued Its First Driver's Licenses To 10 Women
  • 6 hours Climate Change Hell?
  • 17 hours A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 4 hours Mexico Hits Back On U.S. Steel, Slaps Tariffs On Pork, Bourbon
  • 6 hours The Immorality of Arguing That There's a Moral Case for Fossil Fuels
  • 15 hours motiva refinery expansion plans scrapped
  • 5 mins EV to triple
  • 13 hours Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 10 hours U.S. Cars Will No Longer Need 55mpg Fuel Efficiency By 2025.
  • 17 hours So about my ad nauseum comments hoping for $65 oil this year... Halliburton says $60 to $70 is Comfortable
  • 10 hours Trade War Turns Canada's G7 Summit Into Six-Plus-Trump

Breaking News:

Canadian Crude Surges on Enbridge Pipeline Allocation Decision

Why Aren’t Permian Oil Producers Profitable?

Why Aren’t Permian Oil Producers Profitable?

Out of 20 of oil…

OPEC Puts Oil Markets On Edge

OPEC Puts Oil Markets On Edge

U.S. oil production broke yet…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trans Mountain Supporters Make Anti-Pipeline Protest Their Own

By Irina Slav - Jun 05, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Transmountain Pipeline

An anti-pipeline protest in Calgary involving a couple of dozen people quickly turned into a pro-pipeline rally yesterday when a much bigger group of Trans Mountain supporters took over the event and made it their own, the Calgary Herald reports.

The initial group of protesters demonstrated outside the office of federal Alberta MP Kent Hehr with calls to “stop the Kinder Morgan buyout”. Ottawa last month announced it would buy the Trans Mountain expansion project from Kinder Morgan and look for new investors to take up the project and make it happen. The protesters delivered a petition signed by 37,000 people to the MP’s office.

Later, however, the daily reports, a group three times as big as the protesters’ turned up bearing signs saying “Just Build It.” One member of the second group told the Calgary Herald pipeline supporters were “on the side of reality, of truth and common sense,” voicing concern, however, that now that the federal government has bought the project it might decide to simply let it “sit on the shelf”.

The federal buyout of the Trans Mountain expansion followed a deadline set by Kinder Morgan for Ottawa to provide it with guarantees that the project would move ahead despite strong opposition from the province of British Columbia.

This opposition sparked a trade war of sorts between B.C. and Alberta, featuring B.C. wine import bans, threats to turn the oil taps off completely, and responding threats by B.C. to take its neighbor to court over the whole Trans Mountain affair.

Related: U.S. Asks OPEC To Boost Oil Production By 1 Million Bpd

The B.C. government’s position on the pipeline expansion project focuses on the risks of a spill or a leak. Alberta, for its part, has countered with the fact that a pipeline is a much safer way of transporting diluted bitumen than railway, which producers now have to use to move their oil.

For Alberta, the expansion is urgently needed as oil sands operators ramp up production and need new markets for it. The combination of pipeline capacity shortage and higher production has pressured Canadian benchmark crude to historic discounts to WTI.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Colorado Drillers Throw Weight Behind Ozone Reduction

Next Post

Canadian Crude Surges on Enbridge Pipeline Allocation Decision

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com