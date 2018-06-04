The Nuclear Reactor That Makes Its Own Fuel

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.05 +0.30 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.47 +0.18 +0.24%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.924 -0.006 -0.20%
Mars US 3 hours 68.80 -1.01 -1.45%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.23 -0.94 -1.25%
Urals 20 hours 73.37 -1.13 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.31 -0.17 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.31 -0.17 -0.23%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.97 +0.49 +0.77%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.924 -0.006 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 74.03 -0.65 -0.87%
Murban 20 hours 77.03 -0.60 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.63 -0.98 -1.39%
Basra Light 20 hours 73.60 -1.16 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.54 -1.01 -1.35%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.29 -1.21 -1.58%
Girassol 20 hours 74.19 -1.21 -1.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.23 -0.94 -1.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 44.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 40.81 +1.52 +3.87%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.71 -1.23 -1.87%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.81 -1.23 -1.83%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.81 -1.48 -2.63%
Peace Sour 4 days 51.81 -2.23 -4.13%
Peace Sour 4 days 51.81 -2.23 -4.13%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.31 +0.27 +0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.81 +0.27 +0.45%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.81 -1.23 -2.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.31 -0.17 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.25 -1.00 -1.61%
Giddings 20 hours 55.00 -1.00 -1.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.07 -0.82 -1.09%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 58.70 -1.06 -1.77%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.65 -1.06 -1.66%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.65 -1.06 -1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.20 -1.06 -1.70%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.00 -1.25 -2.18%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.07 -1.23 -1.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 mins A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 38 mins Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 2 hours U.S. Cars Will No Longer Need 55mpg Fuel Efficiency By 2025.
  • 9 hours German Big Pay-Gap Problem: Women Are Not Paid Enough
  • 10 hours Trade War Turns Canada's G7 Summit Into Six-Plus-Trump
  • 8 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 46 mins Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 2 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 16 hours The Immorality of Arguing That There's a Moral Case for Fossil Fuels
  • 17 hours Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 1 day Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 11 hours So about my ad nauseum comments hoping for $65 oil this year... Halliburton says $60 to $70 is Comfortable
  • 1 hour EV to triple
  • 18 hours What's the Carbon Footprint of Recycling?
  • 11 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 12 hours US left behind one year after announcing leaving the Paris agreeement,

Breaking News:

India Imports Its First LNG From Russia

Alt Text

Are Venezuelan And Iranian Oil Exports About To Plunge?

The threat of falling oil…

Alt Text

Iran Asks OPEC For Support Against U.S. Sanctions

Iran is seeking support from…

Alt Text

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell has made another large…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Nuclear Reactor That Makes Its Own Fuel

By Irina Slav - Jun 04, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Nuclear

To say that nuclear energy has a bad name would be an understatement. To say that it has a future, however, would be to state the obvious. Despite soaring solar and wind generation capacity additions globally, the world is still almost completely reliant on fossil fuels—and nuclear power is a much cleaner, cheap alternative to these. Rather, it would be, were it not for the risk of a meltdown and the problem with radioactive waste.

One company, chaired by none other than Bill Gates, says it has found solutions to both these problems.

TerraPower came into existence in 2008 with the purpose of finding a reliable alternative to fossil fuels using a nuclear reactor concept first developed more than half a century ago. The breed and burn reactor, so called by the Russian scientist who first conceived of it, Savely Feinberg, was supposed to be able to produce the fuel it needed to sustain the nuclear reaction within itself, as the reaction progressed.

Breed and burn reactors would require much less enriched uranium and could keep the reaction going for decades. At the time, the concept proved too difficult and costly to implement, and the problem with nuclear waste as well as the Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters lay too far in the future for anyone to care.

Fast-forward about four decades and two researchers, one of them the father of the H-bomb Edward Teller and the other an astrophysicist, Lowell Wood, designed a new version of the breed and burn reactor that TerraPower chose as a starting point for its quest to find the nuclear reactor of the future. Related: Rosneft Throws OPEC For A Loop, Boosts Output By 70,000 Bpd

In a recent story for IEEE Spectrum, Michael Koziol details how the TerraPower reactor works, noting its advantages over other reactors such as—primarily—the ability to use uranium waste as a fuel and need much less enriched uranium. Also, a major advantage would be the eliminated need to dispose substantial amounts of radioactive waste as there would be very little waste: most fuel will go towards keeping the chain reaction going with the help of fuel pins enclosed in the reactor. And whatever waste there is—a fifth of the waste of current reactors—would be used to start new chain reactions in other traveling wave reactors.

Theoretically, such a reactor could operate for 50 years without interference and much more efficiently than the currently dominant light water reactors as it would use liquid sodium as a coolant and not water. Liquid sodium is great at moving heat out of a reactor’s superheated core and transporting it to water-heating system that then produces heat to power the turbines. Yet sodium is also great at another thing: burning.

According to one prominent critic of traveling wave reactors using sodium as coolant, the President of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research, these reactors carry a very high risk of explosion as the sodium is extremely flammable upon contact with oxygen. This, combined with other challenges, make them unviable economically.

Arjun Makhijani detailed all the challenges of such reactors in a 2013 paper, where he noted the risk of sodium leaks resulting in fire, such as the one that led to the emergency shutdown of a TWR in Japan in 1995. Sodium leaks also prevented a TWR in France from operating at above 7 percent of capacity for a decade before that reactor, too, was shut down. Besides the leaks, Makhijani said, TWRs are simply not competitive on cost and will likely be obsolete before they are commercialized. Related: Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent 

Indeed, it will be a couple of more decades before these reactors could begin being built on a large enough scale to make a difference in global emissions. TerraPower, which has partnered with the China National Nuclear Corporation, plans to start building a test reactor using the traveling wave concept in China in 2019. If all goes well, it would start operation in the mid-2020s.

Multiplying its success, if we assume the reactor is successful, will take twenty or more years, Koziol notes. So far, everything is being done in the lab. The test reactor will reveal whether the traveling wave reactor design as developed by Bill Gates’ TerraPower has a future as a reliable, economically viable alternative to coal, gas, and existing nuclear power technology.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Geopolitical Tensions Rise As Iran-Iraq Oil Swap Begins

Next Post

OPEC’s Dilemma: Demand Destruction Or Production Boost
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau
Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

 Don’t Take Higher Oil Prices For Granted

Don’t Take Higher Oil Prices For Granted

 Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

 Shale Bottlenecks Could Send Oil Prices Higher

Shale Bottlenecks Could Send Oil Prices Higher

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com