Trans Mountain Expansion Could Cost More Than Expected

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 66.94 -2.23 -3.22%
Brent Crude 14 mins 72.23 -2.42 -3.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Mars US 27 mins 66.84 -2.13 -3.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.58 +0.31 +0.43%
Urals 2 days 71.37 +0.92 +1.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.57 +0.83 +1.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 72.95 +0.65 +0.90%
Murban 17 hours 75.80 +0.65 +0.86%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 67.53 -2.23 -3.20%
Basra Light 17 hours 71.85 -2.18 -2.94%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 70.72 -2.13 -2.92%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Girassol 17 hours 71.95 -1.76 -2.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.58 +0.31 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.19 -1.33 -3.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.67 +0.16 +0.48%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.17 +0.16 +0.24%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.42 +0.16 +0.23%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.87 +0.16 +0.27%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.67 +0.16 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.67 +0.16 +0.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.77 -1.24 -2.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.17 +0.16 +0.25%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.17 +0.16 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.84 +0.48 +0.65%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.12 +0.16 +0.25%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.62 +0.16 +0.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.68 +0.16 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tesla to go private?
  • 11 minutes Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 5 hours < sigh > $90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
  • 4 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 hours Saudi Arabia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Canada
  • 4 hours Realignment: China, Germany Defend Business With Iran In Face of U.S. Threats
  • 23 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 8 hours AI Revolution: Robot Learns To Fly And Land A 737
  • 6 hours Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 44 mins Peak Shale - How much and When
  • 1 day Facebook Asking Major US Banks for Financial Data
  • 23 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 1 day New Trump Sanctions On Iran Take Effect Despite Pleas From Allies
  • 1 day Drone attack against Venezuela's Maduro raises more concern of political risks in Venezuela
  • 2 hours LNG for Tariff Relief

Breaking News:

India’s Top Refiner Buys U.S. Oil To Partially Replace Iranian Crude

The Oil Major That Fell Behind

The Oil Major That Fell Behind

ExxonMobil was once the head…

India’s Renewable Investments Near $20 Billion

India’s Renewable Investments Near $20 Billion

India’s investment in renewable energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trans Mountain Expansion Could Cost More Than Expected

By Irina Slav - Aug 08, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Oil pipeline

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project could end up costing more than initially estimated, documents filed with U.S. regulators by Kinder Morgan suggest, according to a Reuters report.

The document Reuters cites is a report Kinder Morgan filed with U.S. regulatory authorities following its deal with the Canadian federal government to sell it the controversial project. In it, Kinder Morgan’s financial adviser TD Securities notes that the project could incur additional costs of between US$770 million to US$1.46 billion (C$1-1.9 billion) and face a delay of up to 12 months, to December 2021.

The initial estimated capital cost of the project was US$5.67 billion (C$7.4 billion), with the estimate provided by TD Securities. Earlier this year Ottawa agreed to buy the project for US$3.45 billion (C$4.5 billion) to save it, although now it needs to find investors to sell it on to. Meanwhile, it will provide the funding necessary for restarting work on the project until the deal closes.

The Trans Mountain expansion has become one of the most controversial pipeline projects in North America as it pitted two provinces against each other, sparking both protests and support rallies.

Related: Warship Or Oil Tanker – What Did The Houthis Hit?

Alberta heavy oil producers need more pipeline capacity as their production grows but pipeline capacity stays the same. British Columbia’s new NDP government, which came into office last year, however, is against any new oil pipelines, although it doesn’t mind getting the crude it gets currently through the existing pipeline. The government has repeatedly cited higher risks of spills not just along the pipeline but at the port of Vancouver from where the crude sent via Trans Mountain should be loaded and sent to international markets.

The federal government has supported the project from day one, but its support has not been enough to put an end to the BC opposition. After months of interprovincial wrangling during which time Kinder Morgan had suspended almost all work on the project, the company gave Ottawa an ultimatum to either suggest a solution to the problem or watch Kinder Morgan walk away from the whole thing. The solution the government picked was buying the project itself and making it happen.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Japan Negotiating with U.S. For Iranian Oil Import Exemption

Next Post

Musk Starts Speculation Storm With “Taking Tesla Private” Tweet

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com