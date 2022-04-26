Trafigura To Sever All Ties With Russia’s Rosneft By May 15th

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 102.4 +0.65 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 105.8 +0.78 +0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 mins 6.846 -0.004 -0.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 37 mins 4.408 -0.060 -1.34%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 3.374 +0.036 +1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 104.6 +4.86 +4.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 -5.73 -5.32%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 101.6 +4.71 +4.86%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 3.374 +0.036 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 99.50 -0.12 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 101.9 -0.13 -0.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 103.2 +4.54 +4.60%
Graph down Basra Light 148 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 104.9 +4.73 +4.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 104.6 +4.86 +4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 104.6 +4.86 +4.87%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 102.9 +4.21 +4.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 -5.73 -5.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 84.75 -3.55 -4.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 84.44 -3.53 -4.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 100.7 -3.53 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 98.94 -3.53 -3.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 96.84 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 93.99 -3.53 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 93.99 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 96.09 -3.53 -3.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 99.64 -3.53 -3.42%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 94.29 -3.53 -3.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 110.3 -1.87 -1.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 92.49 -3.53 -3.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 107.0 -4.03 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 17 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 8 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 6 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 10 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 5 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 7 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 10 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

ExxonMobil Hikes Resource Estimate After 3 New Guyana Discoveries

Analysts: Russia’s Gas Exports To Europe Could Drop By One-Third

Analysts: Russia’s Gas Exports To Europe Could Drop By One-Third

The EU’s determination to reduce…

How Gas Flaring Fell To The Lowest Level In A Decade

How Gas Flaring Fell To The Lowest Level In A Decade

Gas flaring from the global…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Gandahari Cooray

Gandahari Cooray

More Info

Share

Related News

Trafigura To Sever All Ties With Russia’s Rosneft By May 15th

By Gandahari Cooray - Apr 26, 2022, 6:30 PM CDT

Global commodities giant Trafigura confirmed today that it will stop all crude oil purchases from Russian state-backed Rosneft by May 15th. It is the latest commodities trader to cut ties with the crude oil exporter amidst mounting pressure to cut off Russia’s oil revenue due to the war in Ukraine.

Initially, Trafigura had stated that it would only continue with existing contracts and not sign new deals with Rosneft. However, it faced backlash for still continuing to trade Russian commodities and thereby funding Russia’s war with Ukraine. 

The Swiss commodities trader handles about 25% of the world’s oil each day. Other companies to cut off ties with Russian commodities traders include energy giants like BP, ENI (Italy), Equinor (Norway) and Shell. Trafigura’s competitor, Vitol group, stated it will cease crude oil and refined products from Russia by the end of this year.

May 15th is the European Union’s deadline for companies to cease oil purchases from Russian state-backed enterprises like Rosneft as part of its financial sanctions against Russia. Currently, roughly 50% of Russia’s 4.7 million bpd (barrels per day) is exported to the EU. 

The EU is also considering more options to extend its current sanctions, such as tariffs, price caps, and escrow payments. To minimize the impact of the EU sanctions, Russia has sought measures such as demanding payments for their oil in roubles.

With the sanctions from Europe, Russia is increasingly looking outside the EU, at countries such as India and Turkey to fulfill orders. The Indian Oil Corporation, India’s largest refiner, made a purchase of 3 million barrels of Urals on March 23rd. 

By Gandahari Cooray for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Next Post

ExxonMobil Hikes Resource Estimate After 3 New Guyana Discoveries

Gandahari Cooray

Gandahari Cooray

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com