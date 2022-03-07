Libya Works To Lift Force Majeure At Key Oilfields

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 121.1 +1.68 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 123.2 +5.10 +4.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 4.807 -0.026 -0.54%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins 4.026 +0.104 +2.66%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.619 +0.046 +1.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.619 +0.046 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 4 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 98 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 4 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 day "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 8 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 5 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus
  • 3 days 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…

Breaking News:

Russia Says Energy Embargo Could Send Oil Prices Over $300

The U.S. Is Very Open To Sanctioning Russian Oil And Gas

The U.S. Is "Very Open" To Sanctioning Russian Oil And Gas

The United States is now…

Kazakhstan Braces For Russian Sanction Fallout

Kazakhstan Braces For Russian Sanction Fallout

Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Works To Lift Force Majeure At Key Oilfields

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 07, 2022, 12:15 PM CST

Libya’s largest oilfields could see a resumption of production after what the Libyan National Oil Company (NOC) called the “illicit” closure of crude pumping valves late last week, with engineers telling Reuters on Monday that work was underway to restart operations. 

The NOC confirmed on 6 March that production was suspended at the Sharara and El Feel oilfields, taking 330,000 barrels per day offline after a pipeline valve was closed. 

“We have been informed that a group of suspicious gangs led by Mohammed Al-Bashir Al-Garj shut down the pumping valves of crude thus making it impossible to fulfill our commitments regarding refined products in the oil market. As such, we are obliged to declare the state of force majeure in line with standard practice in the oil industry,” the NOC stated.  

As two rival governments once again take shape in Libya, setting the stage for renewed conflict, the country’s two largest oilfields are once again being used as political leverage in the game to control the leadership, which depends on controlling the oil wealth. 

The closures come at a time when oil is over $100 per barrel, costing Libya $33 million a day. 

“Who benefits from these closures which come after the price jump that exceeded $100 per barrel? The same gang closed these valves between 2014 and 2016 which coincided with a similar price boom,” NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla stated.  

Three weeks ago, the eastern-based parliament in Tobruk chose Fathi Bashaga as interim prime minister, to replace Tripoli-based current Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. In short order, a new government was formed and approved, though Dbeibah has refused to resign, leaving the country with two parallel governments–the same situation that led to its most recent civil war. 

The Libyan Oil Ministry, which supports Dbeibah, has been in constant conflict with the NOC and its long-time leader, Sanalla. 

Bashagha has now ordered Libyan institutions to refrain from following any orders issued by the Dbeibah government. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Occidental Petroleum Shares Climb As Buffett Buys In, Icahn Sells

Next Post

Traders Are Now Betting On $200 Oil By The End Of The Month

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com