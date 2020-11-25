Tourism Industry Set To Recover Sooner Than Expected

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 45.99 +0.28 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 48.99 +0.38 +0.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 7 hours 2.896 +0.121 +4.36%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 46.26 +0.80 +1.76%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
Graph up Urals 8 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.65 +1.58 +3.85%
Chart Natural Gas 7 hours 2.896 +0.121 +4.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 47.83 +2.06 +4.50%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 48.57 +2.14 +4.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 45.48 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 50.90 +0.94 +1.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 47.20 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 49.47 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 33.28 +0.54 +1.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 34.01 +1.85 +5.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 43.91 +1.85 +4.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 45.31 +1.85 +4.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 40.51 +1.85 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 35.75 +0.75 +2.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 45.28 +0.77 +1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 39.66 +0.80 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.25 +2.00 +6.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.65 +1.85 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 12 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Locked Thread on the election
  • 24 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 14 hours Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 13 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Censorship in USA
  • 1 day British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 2 days San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban

Breaking News:

Enbridge Sues To Stop Michigan From Shutting Down Pipeline

Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions

Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions

Saudi Aramco’s landmark IPO promised…

Australia’s Ambitious $16 Billion Solar Project Will Be The World’s Biggest

Australia’s Ambitious $16 Billion Solar Project Will Be The World’s Biggest

Set to cost as much…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tourism Industry Set To Recover Sooner Than Expected

By Oxford Business Group - Nov 25, 2020, 4:30 PM CST

On November 9 US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech announced that a jointly developed vaccine candidate was effective at preventing more than 90% of test subjects from contracting Covid-19, according to results from the third stage of testing. Two weeks later, additional testing suggested that the efficacy rate was in fact better than initially expected, at 95%.



The companies said they were hopeful of securing authorization to sell and distribute the vaccine – initially in the US – before the end of the month. They projected that they could produce up to 50m doses of the vaccine before the end of the year and an additional 1.3bn in 2021.

This was followed on November 16 by news that US biotechnology company Moderna had also produced a vaccine candidate with 95% efficacy. Meanwhile, testing for another vaccine developed in the UK by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, showed an effectiveness of 70% – which could be increased as high as 90% by tweaking the dose.

Hopes for a faster recovery

The news has raised hopes of a quick recovery from both the health-related challenges and the economic impacts of the pandemic.

In particular, an effective vaccine is expected to be a significant boon for tourism, which has been badly affected by border closures, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures related to Covid-19.

Although the situation eased somewhat in developed markets during the middle of the year, many parts of the world are now experiencing a second spike in coronavirus cases, leading to further restrictions.

Demonstrating the extent of the impact on global travel flows, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has predicted that the international tourism economy will shrink by 80% this year.

This contraction has had a significant impact on those emerging markets that draw a sizeable portion of their GDP from tourism. For example, last year tourism accounted for 11% of GDP in Thailand, 9% in the Philippines, 8% in Morocco, and 7% in Tunisia.

At present, it is expected to take a number of years before tourism completely recovers: consultancy McKinsey estimates that global tourism revenue will not return to 2019 levels until either 2023 or 2024.

However, with a vaccine allowing for greater movement and trade, some officials hope that it will lead to a quicker-than-expected rebound in tourism activity.

Related: Has Asia Lost Interest In North Sea Oil?

Some have pointed to China as an example of a rapid recovery: since the country managed to control infection rates, air traffic has returned to 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

While a vaccine will be key to any resumption in mass tourism, Aileen Clemente, the chairman and president of Philippine firm Rajah Travel Corporation, says that other measures will also be crucial to recovery.

“I believe that the main priority of the tourism industry is to get people travelling again safely by giving governments confidence that systematic Covid-19 testing and contact tracing are possible and reliable prior to having a vaccine programme,” she told OBG.

“As we all know, the vaccine programme will take a while to roll out to all parts of the world, so pre- and post-vaccine programmes should be concurrently available.”

Challenges and opportunities

One factor that could complicate any recovery is the potential difficulty associated with safely transporting vaccines.

To work effectively, Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate must be stored at an ultra-low temperature of around -80°C. Moderna’s can be kept in a normal freezer, while researchers from the University of Oxford say that their vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator.

Although cold storage requirements pose particular challenges in less developed countries, such factors could offer also opportunities for logistics companies.

For example, Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility Public Warehousing is in discussions with governments and vaccine producers to help distribute doses once they become available. The company, which has a logistics network covering 120 countries, says it has significant cold storage capability in many emerging markets.

Related: Venezuela Arrests Oil Workers To Cover Up Bad Press About PDVSA

Aside from transportation, there are questions about whether the social and economic fallout of the crisis may further delay the recovery of the tourism industry.

“Even with the release of a vaccine, in the short to medium term people will be very cautious about leisure travel,” Thurane Aung, CEO of Myanmar conglomerate Dagon International, told OBG. “Also, due to the reduction in disposable income, we do not expect tourism to pick up as fast as business travel.”

In addition to the fiscal constraints on households, some tourism-related companies may find it difficult to return to business after spending much of 2020 either closed or operating severely below capacity.

“The tourism industry in Myanmar is particularly linked to the government sector,” Thurane Aung said. “Even in the hypothetical situation where the virus was under control in the region – thanks to the distribution of a vaccine – the sector would not recover without the government’s support.”

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Bitcoin Miners Are Starving Entire Cities Of Electricity

Next Post

Israel Prepares For A Potential U.S. Military Strike On Iran

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com