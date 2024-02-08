TotalEnergies Shuts Down Recently Restarted Texas Refinery

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.64 -0.22 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.11 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.83 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.980 +0.013 +0.66%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.267 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.53 +1.31 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.53 +1.31 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.36 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.267 +0.004 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.52 +0.54 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.71 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.44 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 800 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.04 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.22 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.36 +0.89 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 253 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.41 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 76.01 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 74.26 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 65.41 +0.55 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 63.46 +0.55 +0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 67.11 +0.55 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 60.36 +0.55 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.53 +1.31 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.79 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.54 +0.53 +0.84%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 76.95 -4.57 -5.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.19 +0.53 +0.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.79 +0.53 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.79 +0.53 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 11 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

EU Pushes Back Deadline for ESG Reporting to 2026

This Year Could See a Significant Rebound in Rare Earths Metals Prices

This Year Could See a Significant Rebound in Rare Earths Metals Prices

Rare earth prices have likely…

Oil Prices Drop, Recover on Gaza War Ceasefire Proposal Rumors

Oil Prices Drop, Recover on Gaza War Ceasefire Proposal Rumors

Oil prices began tanking on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

TotalEnergies Shuts Down Recently Restarted Texas Refinery

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 08, 2024, 1:30 AM CST

French TotalEnergies has shut down its Port Arthur refinery in Texas just days after it restarted it following a power outage that occurred in mid-January.

The information comes from unnamed sources familiar with the situation who spoke to Reuter.

The sources told the news outlet TotalEnergies has had trouble making the refinery’s coker and reformer work after the outage. The coker has a capacity of 60,000 bpd and the reformer can process 35,000 barrels daily.

Days before the January 16 power outage, the Port Arthur refinery had to shut down its two crude distillation units and two vacuum distillation units, due to a malfunction at the gasoline-producing unit, Reuters again reported at the time.

Meanwhile, another large U.S. refinery that recently experienced a power outage will remain shut for three weeks sources told Reuters. The BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is the largest refinery in the Midwest.

Earlier this month, the facility was hit by a power outage and now has to undergo inspections before it is put back into operation. Should the inspections uncover any problems, the refinery could stay shut for longer than three weeks.

Port Arthur is one of TotalEnergies’ largest refining and petrochemicals platforms. To scale up its petrochemical operations in the United States and gain further market share, TotalEnergies invested in 2017 in significantly increasing its ethylene production capacity by using abundant and cheap U.S. ethane.

The Port Arthur site has a refining production capacity of 185,000 barrels per day and a total processing capacity of 238,000 barrels per day. The complex also features a steam cracker through a joint venture with BASF that has a capacity of 1 million tons per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, TotalEnergies reported profits of $5.2 billion for the final quarter of 2023, which was 31% less than its net result for the last quarter of 2022, missing analyst expectations.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Was Warned of $12 Billion Cost of Grid Reliability Policy

Next Post

EU Pushes Back Deadline for ESG Reporting to 2026

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com