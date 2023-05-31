TotalEnergies Plans Synthetic Natural Gas Plant In The U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.73 -0.73 -1.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.77 -0.77 -1.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.17 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.310 -0.017 -0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.594 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.21 -2.26 -3.16%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.594 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.46 -1.30 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.84 -1.54 -1.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.83 -2.59 -3.43%
Graph down Basra Light 547 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.06 -2.60 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.37 -2.68 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.80 -3.48 -5.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.21 -3.21 -6.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.61 -3.21 -4.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.86 -3.21 -4.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.01 -3.21 -4.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.01 -3.21 -4.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.96 -3.21 -4.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.31 -3.21 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.47 +0.80 +1.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 61.99 -3.21 -4.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Consortium To Invest $9 Billion In Indonesia's Mining And Battery Industries

Is Green Hydrogen Being Overhyped?

Is Green Hydrogen Being Overhyped?

While green hydrogen dominates global…

Oil Prices Climb As Default Fears Fade

Oil Prices Climb As Default Fears Fade

Oil prices started the week…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

TotalEnergies Plans Synthetic Natural Gas Plant In The U.S.

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

France-based supermajor TotalEnergies plans to build a large-scale plant to produce synthetic natural gas in the United States—a project which will benefit from tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The announcement from one of Europe’s biggest oil and gas firms on Wednesday is a fresh blow to the European Union’s ambitions to lead in green energy technologies.

The EU unveiled earlier this year its Green Deal Industrial Plan to boost the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry. But both the EU and the UK have struggled to match the incentives in the IRA in the United States in order to attract investment in clean energy and clean energy technologies.

As a result, TotalEnergies is now teaming up with Europe-based Tree Energy Solutions (TES) to study and develop a large-scale production unit in the United States for e-natural gas (e-NG), a synthetic gas produced from renewable hydrogen and CO2.

The companies expect the project to benefit from tax credits under the IRA.

TotalEnergies and TES will carry out the preliminary studies and aim to reach a Final Investment Decision (FID) next year.

The project investment is expected to be around $2 billion, according to The Telegraph.

If moved forward, the project is expected to produce 100,000 to 200,000 metric tons of e-NG per year, the French supermajor said.

“The United States has many advantages for the development of our first e-NG project, including well-developed gas infrastructure, growing renewable power generation capacity, and significant public subsidies,” Stéphane Michel, President, Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies, said.

Marco Alverà, Chief Executive Officer of TES, noted, “This groundbreaking project testifies to the effectiveness of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the United States.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne warned French lawmakers in a Senate hearing that Europe could lose projects for synthetic fuel production because of the better incentives in the U.S. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Natural Gas Prices Fall On Weak Global Demand

Next Post

Gas Leak Forces Equinor To Shut Major LNG Export Terminal

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

India Leads In Russian Oil ‘Laundering’ To Europe
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com