TotalEnergies Looks To Divest Nigerian Asset, Joining Big Oil Exodus

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 104.9 -0.51 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins 107.1 -0.45 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.966 +0.078 +1.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours 5.135 +0.461 +9.86%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 3.473 -0.030 -0.86%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +2.39 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 104.2 +3.34 +3.31%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.473 -0.030 -0.86%

Graph down Marine 22 hours 102.5 -0.24 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 104.6 -0.35 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 106.3 +2.63 +2.54%
Graph down Basra Light 150 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 108.3 +2.67 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 107.1 +2.53 +2.42%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 105.4 +2.33 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 105.3 +2.39 +2.32%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.87 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 87.92 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 104.2 +0.32 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 102.4 +0.32 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 100.3 +0.32 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 97.47 +0.32 +0.33%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 97.47 +0.32 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 99.57 +0.32 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 103.1 +0.32 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 97.77 +0.32 +0.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.0 -0.66 -0.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 95.50 +3.25 +3.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 109.7 +2.94 +2.75%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 99.31 +3.34 +3.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 101.8 +3.25 +3.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.00 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.7 -0.32 -0.29%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

TotalEnergies Looks To Divest Nigerian Asset, Joining Big Oil Exodus

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 28, 2022, 1:45 PM CDT

France’s supermajor TotalEnergies plans to sell its minority stake in an onshore oil-producing joint venture in Nigeria in what will be the latest divestment of Nigerian oil assets by an international major.

TotalEnergies will put up for sale its 10-percent interest in a company operating 20 licenses onshore Nigeria and in shallow waters, the French firm’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said at an earnings conference call on Thursday.

“Disruption of local communities are sources of great concerns,” Pouyanné said on the call, as carried by Bloomberg.

The licenses are being operated by another supermajor, Shell, which is also looking to divest Nigerian assets. The sale of Shell’s stake in the joint venture attracted bids from four Nigeria-based companies, Bloomberg reported early this year, quoting sources with knowledge of the sales process.

As early as in the spring of 2021, Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said the supermajor does not see its upstream oil operations in Nigeria as compatible with its strategy to become a net-zero energy business.

“We cannot solve community problems in the Niger Delta,” said the top executive at Shell, which has encountered numerous problems in Nigeria’s onshore in recent years, including oil theft and pipeline sabotage, as well as lawsuits brought up by local communities over oil spills.

In February 2021, The Hague Court of Appeal ordered Shell to compensate Nigerian farmers for two oil spills in the country 13 years ago, in the first lawsuit in which a company had been held liable in the Netherlands for its actions abroad. The ruling of the Dutch court set a precedent for future lawsuits brought against oil firms in the countries where they are based, instead of the countries where oil spills or oil pollution has allegedly taken place.  

Shell and TotalEnergies are not the only companies divesting from Nigeria’s upstream. ExxonMobil agreed earlier this year to sell its equity interest in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Nigerian company Seplat Energy. The sale includes ExxonMobil’s shallow-water affiliate, while the U.S. supermajor will retain its deepwater assets.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

