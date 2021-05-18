Shell: Nigeria Oil Operations Are Incompatible With Net-Zero Plans

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.01 -0.48 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.25 -0.46 -0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.000 -0.012 -0.40%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.046 -0.011 -0.53%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.146 -0.015 -0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%
Chart Mars US 37 mins 65.69 -0.58 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.146 -0.015 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 68.42 +1.39 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 68.71 +1.24 +1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.82 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 68.44 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 68.83 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.52 +1.36 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.37 -1.54 -2.91%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.47 +0.90 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 65.27 +0.90 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 66.67 +0.90 +1.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.27 +0.90 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.42 +0.90 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.47 +0.90 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.37 +0.90 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.54 +1.12 +1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.44 -0.78 -1.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.61 +2.45 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 48 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 7 mins .
  • 24 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 5 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Inventories See Smaller Than Expected Build

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030

Most Toyotas in the United…

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Colombia’s oil industry is yet…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell: Nigeria Oil Operations Are Incompatible With Net-Zero Plans

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 18, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Royal Dutch Shell does not see its upstream oil operations in Nigeria as compatible with its strategy to become a net-zero energy business, chief executive Ben van Beurden said at the supermajor’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

“The balance of risks and rewards associated with our onshore portfolio is no longer compatible with our strategic ambitions,” van Beurden told shareholders, as carried by Bloomberg.

“We cannot solve community problems in the Niger Delta,” said the top executive at Shell, which has encountered numerous problems in Nigeria’s onshore in recent years, including oil theft and pipeline sabotage, as well as lawsuits brought up by local communities over oil spills.

Shell has launched talks with the Nigerian government on how to proceed with its onshore operations in OPEC’s largest African oil producer, van Beurden said, without specifying whether or when Shell would want to divest its oil assets in Nigeria.

Earlier this year, van Beurden said that persistent issues with theft and sabotage in the Niger Delta could prompt Shell to take a hard look at its operations onshore Nigeria.

“Our onshore oil position, despite all the efforts we put in against theft and sabotage, is under challenge,” van Beurden told reporters in February, as carried by Reuters.

“But developments like we are still seeing at the moment mean that we have to take another hard look at our position in onshore oil in Nigeria,” Shell’s top executive added.

A week earlier, The Hague Court of Appeal ordered Shell to compensate Nigerian farmers for two oil spills in the country 13 years ago, in the first lawsuit in which a company had been held liable in the Netherlands for its actions abroad.

The ruling of the Dutch court is setting a precedent for future lawsuits brought against oil firms in the countries where they are based, instead of the countries where oil spills or oil pollution has allegedly taken place.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EPA Orders Shutdown Of Caribbean Refinery

Next Post

Crude Oil Inventories See Smaller Than Expected Build

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com