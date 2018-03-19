Total Inks Two 40-Year Oil Concessions In UAE

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.24 -0.17 -0.27%
Brent Crude 11 mins 65.91 -0.14 -0.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 -0.030 -1.10%
Mars US 3 days 60.99 +1.20 +2.01%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
Urals 5 days 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 -0.030 -1.10%
Marine 4 days 61.48 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 4 days 64.98 +0.30 +0.46%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.13 +0.91 +1.54%
Basra Light 4 days 62.12 +1.07 +1.75%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.88 +1.36%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Girassol 4 days 66.19 +0.95 +1.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.27 -0.23 -0.57%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.41 +1.22 +3.57%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.61 +1.22 +1.92%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.66 +1.22 +1.99%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.51 +1.32 +2.39%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.91 +1.22 +2.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.91 +1.22 +1.98%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.66 +1.22 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.75 +1.00 +1.73%
Giddings 4 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.01 +0.19 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 4 days 56.29 +1.15 +2.09%
Eagle Ford 4 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.79 +1.15 +2.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.10 +1.15 +1.72%
All Charts
Rosneft Doubles Q4 Profit After Settling Sistema Dispute

EIA Stuns Oil Market With Huge Inventory Build

EIA Stuns Oil Market With Huge Inventory Build

Audi Unveils Its Flying Smart-Car

Audi Unveils Its Flying Smart-Car

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Total Inks Two 40-Year Oil Concessions In UAE

By Irina Slav - Mar 19, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT

French Total has signed two 40-year concessions worth a combined US$1.45-billion with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or Adnoc. The concessions are for 20 percent in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and for 5 percent in the Lower Zakum concession—both offshore.

The concessions will add 80,000 barrels daily to Total’s overall production.

Total also extended its concession of the Abu Al Bu Koosh field by three years. The French company has a 100-percent stake in the field.

Umm Shaif and Nasser, and Lower Zakum were part of a larger concession dubbed ADMA-OPCO. Adnoc decided to break this concession into three smaller ones, including Lower Zakum, Umm Shaif and Nasr, and Umm Lulu and Al Razboot. The company put them up for grabs as the current concessions had either already expired in February or were due to expire this month.

Before Total, an Indian consortium including the state giant ONGC snapped up 10 percent in Lower Zakum worth US$600 million. The acquisition was notable in that it was the first foreign oil concession purchase by Indian companies in the UAE.

The fields making up the ADMA-OPCO concession produce around 700,000 bpd, but their capacity is on track to be expanded to 1 million bpd over the next three years. Adnoc is now looking to award another 10 percent in Lower Zakum, retaining 60 percent in the concession. More bidders are also sought for the other two new concessions after the split of ADMA-OPCO.

Related: The Truth About Aramco's $2 Trillion Valuation

The UAE has proven oil reserves of 97.8 billion barrels and is tasked with producing no more than 2.87 million bpd under the OPEC+ oil production cut agreement. Despite this quota, Adnoc has plans to boost its production capacity from the current 3.2 million bpd to 3.5 million bpd by the end of the year.

Besides Total and the ONGC-led consortium, the company has granted concessions to Exxon, BP, Shell, Inpex, CNPC, and Spanish Cepsa.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Oil Majors Look To Gain Clarity On Sanctions Against Russia

Eni To Reduce Its Oil Production In Libya

