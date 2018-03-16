Market Intelligence
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
All Charts
Oil Majors Look To Gain Clarity On Sanctions Against Russia

The OPEC Deal Could Fall Apart In June

The OPEC Deal Could Fall Apart In June

The OPEC output cut deal…

Two LNG Giants Race For The Same Gas

Two LNG Giants Race For The Same Gas

Two of the biggest LNG…

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco.

Oil Majors Look To Gain Clarity On Sanctions Against Russia

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 16, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Putin

The Italian oil major Eni will discuss sanctions against Russia with authorities in the European Union and the United States to gain clarity on the economic rivalry forming between President Donald Trump and the Kremlin, Reuters reported.

Eni signed a cooperation agreement with Rosneft last year to explore fossil fuel deposits in the Barents Sea and the Black Sea last year. President Donald Trump has ramped up sanctions against Russia to retaliate against Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, as well as other cyberattacks.

“We are careful to maintain relations with Rosneft but we have to respect U.S. and European norms,” CEO Claudio Descalzi said on the sidelines of a business plan presentation. The executive clarified that the company ran two wells in all of Russia.

The Trump administration issued a series of punitive sanctions against Russia for coordinating a cyberattack on the U.S. energy grid, aviation systems, and other infrastructure, according to a recent report by the Associated Press. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow will prepare a response to the sanctions, but did not provide additional details.

“These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week. He said others would face punishment in the future under the new sanctions law “to hold Russian government officials and oligarchs accountable for their destabilizing activities.”

Another report released this month by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology added: “Documents that the American social media companies produced for the Committee confirmed that Russian agents were exploiting American social media platforms in an effort to disrupt domestic energy markets, suppress research and development of fossil-fuels, and stymie efforts to expand the use of natural gas.”

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Previous Post

Nigerian Petroleum Reforms To Be Signed Into Law

Next Post

Chicago Gasoline Highest-Flying Commodity Benchmark In Trump Era

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco.

