Total Enters Guyanese Offshore Drilling Game

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.50 -0.65 -1.01%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.93 -0.69 -1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.762 +0.015 +0.55%
Mars US 7 hours 62.35 -1.30 -2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +0.22 +0.33%
Urals 1 day 67.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.20 -0.52 -0.76%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.20 -0.52 -0.76%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.96 +0.20 +0.29%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.76 -0.68 -1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.762 +0.015 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 64.73 -2.05 -3.07%
Murban 1 day 68.08 -2.10 -2.99%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.78 +0.31 +0.47%
Basra Light 1 day 62.55 -1.13 -1.77%
Saharan Blend 1 day 68.82 +0.30 +0.44%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.96 +0.20 +0.29%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.96 +0.20 +0.29%
Girassol 1 day 68.56 +0.20 +0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +0.22 +0.33%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 34.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 32.70 -0.60 -1.80%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.95 -0.35 -0.54%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 66.30 -0.35 -0.53%
Sweet Crude 4 days 59.45 +0.65 +1.11%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.45 -0.35 -0.69%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.45 -0.35 -0.69%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.50 -0.35 -0.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.40 +2.60 +4.14%
Central Alberta 4 days 52.45 -0.35 -0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.20 -0.52 -0.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.50 -1.50 -2.42%
Giddings 1 day 54.25 -1.50 -2.69%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.02 +1.14 +1.63%
West Texas Sour 1 day 58.10 -1.30 -2.19%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.05 -1.30 -2.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.05 -1.30 -2.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.60 -1.30 -2.10%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.71 -0.35 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Total Enters Guyanese Offshore Drilling Game
  • 6 hours Iraqi Forces To Secure Iranian Border Areas For Oil Shipments
  • 8 hours Indian Oil Tanker Missing Off West Africa Feared Hijacked
  • 10 hours Tesla Threatens To Pull Out Of Hong Kong Over EV Incentives
  • 12 hours ISIS Tries To Attack Libyan Oilfield
  • 15 hours Chevron To Export First Condensate From Wheatstone LNG
  • 3 days Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans
  • 3 days U.S. Investors Seek Approval For Large Payout In Petrobras Corruption Scandal
  • 3 days Iraq Arrests ISIS Oil Chief Near Syrian Border
  • 3 days Chevron Q4’s Earnings Underwhelm
  • 3 days Oil From Sunk Tanker May Have Reached Japan
  • 3 days Washington Further Facilitates Oil Drilling on Federal Lands
  • 4 days Exxon Dissappoints With Q4 Earnings 
  • 4 days Mexico’s Obrador Reiterates Plan To Review Oil Contracts
  • 4 days Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks
  • 4 days Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 4 days Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 4 days Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 4 days Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 4 days China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 5 days Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 5 days Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 5 days OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 5 days BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 5 days U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 5 days Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 6 days Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 6 days Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 6 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 6 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 6 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 6 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 6 days Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 7 days China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 7 days Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 7 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 7 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 7 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 7 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 8 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China

Breaking News:

Total Enters Guyanese Offshore Drilling Game

Green Bonds Are A Huge Boost For Renewables

Green Bonds Are A Huge Boost For Renewables

The growing popularity of ‘green…

Solar Innovation Could Solve Africa’s Water Problem

Solar Innovation Could Solve Africa’s Water Problem

Droughts in Africa are a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Total Enters Guyanese Offshore Drilling Game

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 05, 2018, 10:00 PM CST Stena Carron

Total said that it has expanded its footprint in South America by investment in offshore blocks near Guyana, according to a new report by UPI.

The contracts, which the French company recently signed, will give it a non-controlling stake in the Canje, Kanuku, and Orinduik offshore blocks.

"Total is very pleased with this significant entry in the prolific Guyana basin," E&P President Arnaud Breuillac said in a statement. "The Canje, Kanuku and Orinduik blocks are located in a very favorable petroleum context, evidenced by the Liza discovery in 2015."

ExxonMobil and Tullow Oil already held stakes in the blocks, which are located in the Guyana Suriname basin – estimated to hold up to 12 billion barrels of oil.

A floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) would be required for some parts of the 120,000-barrel per day project, UPI reported.

Last month, ExxonMobil’s drilling team found 230 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing reservoir just outside the Liza phase one project, according to a newswire by Dow Jones. This new announcement constituted the company’s sixth since an initial find in 2015.

Related: How Far Can Venezuela’s Oil Production Fall

The American major’s Guyanese subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd., began drilling the Ranger-1 well northwest of Liza back in November. Production is expected to begin by 2020, less than five years after discovery of the field.

Pumping from offshore Guyana is slated to be lucrative. Low-cost shale projects in Texas’ Permian Basin attracted $7 billion in new investments just from Exxon in early 2017, but experts have said the Guyanese project could be “just as attractive and competitive at the Permian.” Analysts expect a 33 percent internal rate of return, a two-year payback term, and profit margins of $32 a barrel, according to figures from BMO Capital seen by Seeking Alpha.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraqi Forces To Secure Iranian Border Areas For Oil Shipments

Next Post

Iraqi Forces To Secure Iranian Border Areas For Oil Shipments

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com