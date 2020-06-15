Top Oil Refiners Aim To Boost Synthetic Fuel Sales

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 36.72 +0.46 +1.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.46 +0.73 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.680 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 36.46 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
Graph up Urals 5 days 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.680 -0.051 -2.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 38.74 -2.33 -5.67%
Graph down Murban 4 days 38.93 -2.32 -5.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 34.14 +0.04 +0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 42.33 +0.59 +1.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 39.71 -0.03 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 25.05 -0.12 -0.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 32.76 -0.08 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 35.26 -0.08 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 36.66 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 31.76 -0.08 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 29.49 -0.80 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 26.50 -2.75 -9.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 40.65 -2.53 -5.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 11 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 2 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 2 days OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?
  • 1 day Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 19 hours Strange Rites Book Review. Modern Culture &Religion
  • 3 hours Did China Blink ? Former Chinese Finance Minister speaks about U.S. and Chinese relationship , " . . . . and that the two countries should “waste no time” improving them"
  • 3 days Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 4 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 3 days Trump waves a Bible
  • 2 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 5 hours National Guard kills again
  • 1 day Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 days Why Oil could hit $100

Breaking News:

Top Oil Refiners Aim To Boost Synthetic Fuel Sales

Goldman Sachs Banked A Billion Dollars On The Oil Price Crash

Goldman Sachs Banked A Billion Dollars On The Oil Price Crash

Goldman Sachs’ trading desk stunned…

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

China blew past its crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Top Oil Refiners Aim To Boost Synthetic Fuel Sales

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 15, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

The biggest refiners in Europe unveiled on Monday a pathway to reduce emissions in the transportation sector by scaling up the production of synthetic fuels to contribute to the European Union’s 2050 climate neutrality goal.

FuelsEurope, the association of the biggest refiners in Europe which includes oil majors ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Valero, Shell, BP, Eni, Equinor, and Total, among others, believes that synthetic fuels, or the so-called low-carbon liquid fuels (LCLF), could enable the climate neutrality in road transportation by 2050.

LCLF are sustainable fuels from non-petroleum origin with no or very limited carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions during their production and use, FuelsEurope said, as some of its members—such as Shell—have already said that they would look to cut not only emissions from their upstream operations, but also from the products they sell to customers.

The pathway to develop LCLF for road, maritime, and air transport to 2050 would need investments of between US$450 billion (400 billion euro) and US$731 billion (650 billion euro), according to FuelsEurope.

“Major investments, in addition to those already deployed, could start in the next years, with first-of-a-kind plants at industrial scale potentially coming into operation at the latest by 2025,” the association said.

“Complementary to electrification and hydrogen technologies, low carbon liquid fuels will be essential throughout the energy transition and beyond 2050, ensuring security of supply, providing consumer choice and also building Europe’s industrial leadership,” John Cooper, Director General of FuelsEurope, said in a statement.

“In the most ambitious scenario, climate neutrality could be achieved for all remaining liquid fuel in road transport, with a 50% reduction in carbon intensity for EU’s aviation and maritime sectors,” Cooper said.

FuelsEurope acknowledges the fact that decarbonizing the transportation sector will take hundreds of billions of dollars of investment and a lot of collaboration among stakeholders.

“We call on EU policymakers to establish a high-level dialogue with all relevant stakeholders as soon as possible. For the fuels industry’s part, we are ready to take the lead,” Cooper said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aramco Completes $69 Billion Sabic Takeover

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Is Too Important To Fail

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com