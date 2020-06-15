The World's Electricity Demand Is Rising Faster Than Its Population

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 36.91 -0.21 -0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.60 -0.12 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.677 +0.008 +0.48%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 37.82 +1.36 +3.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 38.70 -2.05 -5.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.677 +0.008 +0.48%
Graph down Marine 4 days 38.74 -2.33 -5.67%
Graph down Murban 4 days 38.93 -2.32 -5.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 34.14 +0.04 +0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 42.33 +0.59 +1.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 39.71 -0.03 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 26.52 +1.47 +5.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 32.76 -0.08 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 35.26 -0.08 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 36.66 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 31.76 -0.08 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 27.25 +0.75 +2.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 30.35 +0.86 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 26.50 -2.75 -9.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 40.65 -2.53 -5.86%
The World's Electricity Demand Is Rising Faster Than Its Population

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 15, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Electricity consumption around the world is growing faster than the population, with consumption per capita rising, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

 

According to EIA’s International Energy Statistics, over the past decade and a half, most of the increase in global electricity consumption is attributable to a rise in electricity consumption in developing economies. In contrast, consumption in some major mature economies has decreased in the past decade.

 

Access to electricity for billions of people in developing economies and a continuously growing demand for electricity in those economies have been two of the key talking points of fossil fuel companies as they highlight that the world will continue to need oil and gas for decades to come.

 

In the United States, total electricity consumption has risen slightly since the early 2000s, the EIA says. However, electricity consumption per person fell by almost 7 percent between 2000 and 2017, due to higher energy efficiency and changes in the economy that have led to less electricity use per unit of economic output.  

 

To compare, per capita electricity growth in the economies of less developed countries more than doubled between 2000 and 2017, compared with a nearly flat trend in the economies of more developed nations, according to the EIA.

 

This year, however, the world's electricity demand is set to drop due to the coronavirus crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Global Energy Review 2020 in April.

 

Demand has been down due to the lockdowns in many regions and countries, which has affected the power mix, with renewables taking a larger share because renewables output is largely unaffected by demand, the IEA said. On the other hand, demand all other sources of electricity – including coal, gas, and nuclear power – dropped in Q1 2020.

 

Overall, global electricity demand is set to drop by 5 percent this year, while some regions could see declines of as much as 10 percent, the IEA said.  

 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com  


More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Back to homepage



