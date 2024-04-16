Top Indian Refiner Seeks Buyers of U.S. Crude as Russian Shipments Rebound

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.46 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.07 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.71 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.675 -0.016 -0.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.799 +0.015 +0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%
Chart Mars US 165 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.799 +0.015 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 868 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 321 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 72.21 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.56 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.81 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 88.61 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 79.01 -0.25 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.64 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 day 90.58 +0.13 +0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.99 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.75 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 13 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Top Indian Refiner Seeks Buyers of U.S. Crude as Russian Shipments Rebound

Armenia's Shift West Draws Ire from Moscow and Baku

Armenia's Shift West Draws Ire from Moscow and Baku

The European Union and United…

This is The Death Knell For Iraqi Kurdistan’s Independence

This is The Death Knell For Iraqi Kurdistan’s Independence

from the moment the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Top Indian Refiner Seeks Buyers of U.S. Crude as Russian Shipments Rebound

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 16, 2024, 9:20 AM CDT

India’s largest private refiner, Reliance Industries, has sought to resell U.S. WTI crude within weeks of buying it, anonymous trading sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, as signs have started to emerge that more Russian crude may have resumed heading to India.  

Last week, Reliance tried to sell WTI Midland for loading in May to other potential buyers in Asia, Bloomberg’s sources said.

Amid issues with payments and stricter U.S. sanctions on Russian crude exports, including sanctions on Russia’s state tanker fleet operator, Sovcomflot, Indian refiners have recently ramped up purchases of other grades similar to Russia’s Sokol. WTI Midland is one of these crudes, and India is set to import in April its highest oil volumes from the United States in 11 months.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Reliance’s attempt to resell the WTI Midland crude was linked with increased purchases of Russian Sokol, according to the traders who spoke to Bloomberg.

Before offering the U.S. crude, Reliance had also tried to sell in Asia cargoes of Murban crude from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) loading this month and next, Bloomberg’s sources said.

Russian crude is cheaper than alternatives as it is being offered at discounts in Asia, but Indian refiners are now said to be refusing to take Russia’s oil transported on vessels of the sanctioned Sovcomflot to avoid running afoul of the stricter enforcement of the U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Despite stricter enforcement of the U.S. sanctions against Russian oil exports, some tankers loaded with Sokol crude are near India signaling Indian ports as their destinations, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed earlier this month.   

After more than a year of gorging on cheaper Russian crude, Indian refiners began to avoid Sokol shipments at the end of last year and avoid taking delivery of crude loaded on Sovcomflot tankers. It now appears that some of the Sokol trade may have returned to India, via traders offering attractive discounts, refining sources have told Bloomberg.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Hit 11-Month High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com