Top 12 Listed Oil Giants Book Huge $20.6 Billion Loss In First Quarter

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 33.56 -0.36 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 35.13 -0.93 -2.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 1.745 +0.035 +2.05%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 34.12 +0.58 +1.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 28.03 +0.32 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 1.745 +0.035 +2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 34.28 +1.16 +3.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 34.12 +1.00 +3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 31.27 -0.04 -0.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.17 +0.52 +1.38%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.79 +0.24 +0.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 35.14 +0.24 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 23.25 +0.19 +0.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.42 +0.43 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 32.92 +0.43 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 34.32 +0.43 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 29.42 +0.43 +1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 33.32 +1.42 +4.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.25 +0.50 +2.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.50 +0.43 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 mins US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 58 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 2 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 3 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 59 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 5 hours Calls to add ‘climate change’ to death certificates – New study demands ‘climate change’ be added as ‘pre-existing condition’
  • 7 hours Visualizing Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Production (Through February 2020)
  • 2 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 6 hours Ventura County to Replace Natural Gas Generation with Battery Storage
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 3 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 8 hours Venezuela's military to escort Iranian tankers bringing petrol
  • 11 hours Iran says South Pars development will fully finish by March 2021

Breaking News:

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Near 20-Year Low

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A very large fleet of…

The World’s Most Controversial Oil Frontier Falls Out Of Favor With Big Banks

The World’s Most Controversial Oil Frontier Falls Out Of Favor With Big Banks

The world’s most controversial oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Top 12 Listed Oil Giants Book Huge $20.6 Billion Loss In First Quarter

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 22, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

The 12 largest listed oil companies in the world booked a combined net loss of US$20.6 billion for the first quarter this year, compared to a collective net income of US$23.4 billion for Q1 2019, according to estimates of Anadolu Agency based on the companies’ results.

Anadolu Agency analyzed the financials of ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Shell, BP, Total, Eni, Equinor, and Rosneft, and found that these oil giants saw their combined revenues drop by 17 percent year on year to US$262 billion in Q1 2020, from around US$315.5 billion in revenues for Q1 2019.   

All oil firms suffered from the oil price crash in the first quarter of 2020 and some, like Shell and Equinor, even resorted to cutting dividends in response to the weak operating environment and uncertain recovery ahead.  

In absolute numbers, the biggest loss came from Baker Hughes which reported a net loss of U$10.21 billion for Q1 2020. A week earlier, the oilfield services giant said it expected to book a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of US$15 billion in Q1 and planned to slash capital expenditure (capex) by 20 percent this year in response to the crash in oil and gas prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

ExxonMobil reported on a surprise first-quarter loss on the back of hefty write-downs amid the oil price plunge, posting its first quarterly loss since the 1999 merger of Exxon and Mobil.   

The coronavirus pandemic will change the world and the oil industry forever, Shell said at the end of April as it slashed its dividend for the first time since World War II to preserve cash and value in a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies around the world are set to see their total annual revenues plunge by a whopping US$1 trillion this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on global oil demand and prices, Rystad Energy said in an analysis at the end of April.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Judge Dismisses $1B Nigeria Bribery Case Against Eni, Shell

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com