Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Near 20-Year Low

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 33.56 -0.36 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 35.13 -0.93 -2.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 1.745 +0.035 +2.05%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 34.12 +0.58 +1.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 28.03 +0.32 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 1.745 +0.035 +2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 34.28 +1.16 +3.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 34.12 +1.00 +3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 31.27 -0.04 -0.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.17 +0.52 +1.38%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.79 +0.24 +0.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.46 +0.37 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 35.14 +0.24 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 23.25 +0.19 +0.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.42 +0.43 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 32.92 +0.43 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 34.32 +0.43 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 29.42 +0.43 +1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 33.32 +1.42 +4.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.25 +0.50 +2.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.50 +0.43 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 mins US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 58 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 2 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 3 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 59 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 5 hours Calls to add ‘climate change’ to death certificates – New study demands ‘climate change’ be added as ‘pre-existing condition’
  • 7 hours Visualizing Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Production (Through February 2020)
  • 2 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 6 hours Ventura County to Replace Natural Gas Generation with Battery Storage
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 3 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 8 hours Venezuela's military to escort Iranian tankers bringing petrol
  • 11 hours Iran says South Pars development will fully finish by March 2021

Breaking News:

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Near 20-Year Low

U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms

U.S. Cuts Royalty Rates For Oil Firms

The U.S. Administration has been…

Jet Fuel Demand Will Take Years To Recover

Jet Fuel Demand Will Take Years To Recover

The coronavirus pandemic swept across…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Memorial Day Gasoline Prices Near 20-Year Low

By Julianne Geiger - May 22, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

Welcome to Memorial Day weekend, a weekend traditionally filled with fun, food, family—and driving. If you are one of the lucky ones that gets to go out and about this weekend, you’re going to find at the pump that gas prices are at a nearly 20-year low.

Heading into the holiday weekend, the national average for gas prices, according to AAA, is just $1.94.  per gallon—that’s $.90 below last-year levels.

The last time gas prices were under $2 per gallon heading into Memorial Day weekend was in 2003, when drivers paid just $1.50 per gallon.

But AAA is not expecting a rush on travel this weekend.

“Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume,” AAA spokeperson Jeanette Casselano has said. But AAA declined this year—for the first time in 20 years, to publish a travel forecast for the weekend because of the pandemic, which has made it difficult to analyze the usual economic data needed to reach such conclusions.

One forecast that AAA has given is that gas prices will pick up in the coming weeks as more states lift stay-at-home orders.

The EIA reported that gasoline demand hit 6.79 million bpd last week. This compares with the 9.429 million bpd a year ago.

Still, AAA is expecting there will be some “short-lived” uptick in gasoline demand for weekend travelers.

But the lack of a forecast for gasoline demand for the holiday suggests that it is at least possible that we may see a shocking up-tick in demand by venturous weekend travelers. This will still be hampered, however, not just by fears of the virus, but also by the dire financial straits that some have found themselves in due to the shutdowns.

GasBuddy has said that it, too, is having difficulty generating forecasts. According to GasBuddy, forecasting gasoline prices this summer “has been the most challenging of any year in GasBuddy’s 20-year history.” GasBuddy’s summer forecast sees gasoline prices between $2.15-$2.35 for Independence Day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Top 12 Listed Oil Giants Book Huge $20.6 Billion Loss In First Quarter

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com