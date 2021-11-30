Tin Prices Are Rising As Indonesia Considers Banning Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.80 -3.15 -4.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 70.57 -2.87 -3.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.611 -0.243 -5.01%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.062 -0.090 -4.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 1.983 -0.094 -4.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 66.45 +1.80 +2.78%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 1.983 -0.094 -4.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.22 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.45 -2.02 -2.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.03 +1.52 +2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 75.29 -7.86 -9.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.65 +1.60 +2.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.52 +1.47 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.24 +1.35 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -1.89 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.07 +1.70 +3.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.95 +1.80 +3.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.95 +1.80 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.35 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.95 +2.05 +3.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 62.95 +1.80 +2.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 58.95 +1.80 +3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 56.45 +1.80 +3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.98 -6.16 -7.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 82.37 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.90 -8.44 -11.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.85 -8.44 -11.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +1.75 +2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.25 +1.75 +2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +1.80 +2.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 10 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 37 mins CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 5 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 13 hours NordStream2
  • 4 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 4 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 1 hour "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 6 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Expects Global Oil Inventories To Surge

Oil Bulls Rejoice As Biden’s Supply Strategy Backfires

Oil Bulls Rejoice As Biden’s Supply Strategy Backfires

President Biden’s crude reserve release…

Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude prices didn't move much…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tin Prices Are Rising As Indonesia Considers Banning Exports

By Ag Metal Miner - Nov 30, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

Two years ago, Indonesia instituted a ban on nickel ore exports.

Now, it is contemplating banning exports of tin and copper ore, too.

Indonesia export bans prompt tin price surge

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been announcing from different forums that his country may stop the export of bauxite next year, copper ore in 2023 and tin in 2024.

On the heels of the announcements, the tin price has surged, MetalMiner Insights data shows. (Subscribers can find additional tin and copper analysis in the next Monthly Metal Outlook report, which will be released Wednesday, Dec. 1.)

The LME three-month tin price closed Monday at $39,450 per metric ton. The price is up 6.6% month over month.

For long, Indonesia has been a major exporter of metal ores, mostly to Asian countries, including China and Japan. The ban on nickel exports had triggered investments, mostly from China, into Indonesian nickel processing.

As part of efforts to improve the country’s external balance & attract investments into the resource processing industry, Indonesia may stop tin exports in 2024, the Indonesian President reiterated last week at the Indonesian central bank’s annual gathering.

The president has made similar statements in recent public appearances about the country’s long-term dependence on raw commodities, reducing its export earnings and employment opportunities.

The idea is that the ban on exports of raw commodities would attract investments in downstream industries. It would also improve Indonesia’s trade and current account balances.

The nickel ore ban has already led to protests by the European Union. The  latter has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

The Indonesian president, though, remains unfazed by the move, keeping his eye firmly on foreign investments.

China implications

Copper concentrates from Indonesia go mainly to China, followed by Japan. But exports accounted for just 2.1% of China’s total imports of 19.2 million tons in January-October this year.

According to a report by SMM, the country’s supply of copper concentrate would be sufficient for at least two years, which would reduce the impact of the potential ban on Indonesian copper exports.

U.S.-based miner Freeport-McMoRan, operator of Indonesia’s massive Grasberg copper mine, has decided to build a copper smelter in east Java province. This was part of the commitment Freeport-McMoRan had made to the Indonesian government in 2018 to extend its mining rights at Grasberg. The smelter’s construction is likely to end by December 2023.

This and other smaller smelters means Indonesia will have the ability to process all its copper concentrates into refined copper. As such, it will not need to export copper concentrates after 2024.

By AG Metal Miner 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Next Post

Analysts Expect Brent Oil To Average $75 In 2022

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com