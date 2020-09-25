Tightening Supply Pushes Rhodium Prices To All-Time High

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.25 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.95 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.125 -0.123 -5.47%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 41.01 +0.48 +1.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.85 +1.05 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.125 -0.123 -5.47%
Graph down Marine 2 days 41.15 -0.32 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.49 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.48 -0.48 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.70 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.54 -0.69 -1.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.56 -0.67 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 28.28 +0.44 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.26 +0.38 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
All Charts
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration.

Tightening Supply Pushes Rhodium Prices To All-Time High

By MINING.com - Sep 25, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

The rhodium price has been on a stomach-churning ride this year, rocketing from $6,050 an ounce at the start of 2020 to a high of $13,800 an ounce by March 10, only to plummet to $7,800 an ounce before the end of that month as covid-19 spread around the world.

This week it hit a new all time high of $14,490 an ounce before slipping to just below $14,000 on Wednesday.

Like its sister metals palladium and platinum, rhodium’s main application is to clean vehicle emissions, and surging demand amid tighter pollution regulation, particularly in Europe and China, and supply shortfalls from top producer South Africa could see the metal rally further.

South African PGM producers extract a mix of metals comprising roughly 60% platinum, 30% palladium and 10% rhodium and supply from the African nation would likely be a fifth below 2019’s total.

Insufficient supplies meant producers short of metal to honour contracts had been buying in the spot market, a rhodium trader told Reuters

A 17% slump in rhodium supply to 945,000 ounces will leave the market with a 55,000-ounce deficit this year, Heraeus and SFA (Oxford), a research house, said in a recent report. 

Heraeus and SFA expect prices to fall back below $10,000 within six months as supplies normalize, but the market could remain volatile, according to Reuters. 

Rhodium is also alloyed with platinum to make reinforcement fibre for the high-tech glass on consumer electronics, and used as a catalyst to make certain chemicals.

Due to rarity, the small size of the spot market (all of which is over the counter) and concentrated supply, prices are typically volatile.

Rhodium had a stunning run in 2019, rewarding investors with steady gains ending in 150% in annual returns, but there are few commodities as volatile as PGMs.  

In 2008, rhodium touched $10,025 an ounce just before the global financial crisis hit, but the metal would drop 90% before the end of that tumultuous year.

By Mining.com

