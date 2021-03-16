The World Needs $131 Trillion In Clean Energy Investment By 2050

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.70 -0.69 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.31 -0.57 -0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.553 +0.069 +2.78%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 65.84 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 68.18 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.098 -0.007 -0.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 64.02 -0.25 -0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.553 +0.069 +2.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.05 +0.19 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.86 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.51 -0.72 -1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 68.82 -0.54 -0.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 67.24 -1.23 -1.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.51 -0.86 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.93 -1.08 -1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.18 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.52 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.19 -0.22 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 64.39 -0.22 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 65.79 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 62.74 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 61.34 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 61.34 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 62.14 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.49 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 61.64 -0.22 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 68.70 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 59.34 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.29 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.78 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 20 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 4 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 17 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 4 days Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 6 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 3 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

U.S Import Prices Jump As Oil And Other Commodities Rally

China Dramatically Increases Ethanol Purchases From The U.S.

China Dramatically Increases Ethanol Purchases From The U.S.

Three Reuters sources said Monday that Beijing…

JP Morgan: U.S. Shale Production Set To Climb

JP Morgan: U.S. Shale Production Set To Climb

According to JP Morgan, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The World Needs $131 Trillion In Clean Energy Investment By 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 16, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

The world needs to shift energy investments to low-carbon energy sources and boost those investments by 30 percent to a total of US$131 trillion by 2050 if it is to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said in a report on Tuesday.

Currently, government plans envisage U$98 trillion in energy systems by the middle of this century, but this should be boosted by 30 percent so that the world remains on the 1.5 degrees Celsius path of the Paris Agreement goals, IRENA said in its World Energy Transitions Outlook.

The US$131 trillion cumulative investment by 2050 would mean annual investments of U$4.4 trillion in clean energy solutions.

More than 80 percent of the investment over the next three decades, or some US$4 trillion a year, needs to be invested in energy transition technologies (excluding fossil fuels and nuclear) such as renewables, energy efficiency, end-use electrification, power grids, flexibility innovation (hydrogen), and carbon removal measures, according to IRENA.

According to the agency’s analysis, US$24 trillion of investment should be redirected from fossil fuels to energy transition technologies over the period to 2050.

In the 1.5°C Scenario, fossil fuel production should decline by more than 75 percent by 2050, with total fossil fuel consumption continuously declining from 2021 onwards.

Oil demand would decline significantly by around 85 percent by 2050 compared to the 2018 level, IRENA said, while coal as power generation has to be phased out for reaching a 1.5°C Scenario.

Currently, even if many forecasters say that peak oil demand will occur within a decade or two, all of them see demand plateauing, not plunging, after the peak, while coal demand in Asia continues to rise, led by China, India, and Southeast Asia.

The 1.5°C Scenario will not only need a drastic reduction of oil and coal demand. It will also need a significant increase in renewable energy capacity, which needs to grow tenfold. This would mean that annually, the world will need more than 840 GW of new renewable capacity additions, up from around 200 GW added each year in recent years, IRENA said. 

“The recent trends show that the gap between where we are and where we should be is not decreasing but widening. We are heading in the wrong direction,” IRENA Director-General, Francesco La Camera, said in a note in the report.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Faces Decline In Oil Production

Next Post

Lithium Prices Have Soared 88% This Year

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com