Russia Promises To Defend Oil Infrastructure With Missiles

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.36 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.30 +0.41 +0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.49 +0.52 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.747 +0.044 +2.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.763 +0.006 +0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 137 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.763 +0.006 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.18 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.19 +0.91 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.91 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Basra Light 841 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.18 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.24 +1.18 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 294 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.86 +1.58 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.31 +1.58 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.46 +1.58 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 74.41 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.21 +1.58 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.81 +1.58 +2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 +1.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Russia Promises To Defend Oil Infrastructure With Missiles

Can Tech Keep Up With AI's Appetite for Energy?

Can Tech Keep Up With AI's Appetite for Energy?

The tech industry faces a…

The Global North And South’s Fight For LNG Energy Security Is Set To Intensify

The Global North And South’s Fight For LNG Energy Security Is Set To Intensify

The escalating battle for emergency…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Promises To Defend Oil Infrastructure With Missiles

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 19, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Russia’s energy ministry has promised to defend its oil and gas infrastructure against Ukranian strikes with missiles, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Artyom Verkhov, the director of the energy ministry’s department for gas industry development, has said that a defensive system is already in the works.

“We are jointly working, including with colleagues from the Russian National Guard, to cover objects, on installing, accordingly, protection systems such as Pantsir,” Verkhov said.

Ukrainian strikes have so far taken nearly between 370,000 and 900,000 bpd worth of Russia’s refining capacity offline, depending on which analyst estimates are used.

Ukraine has carried out a string of refinery attacks using drones in the past few weeks, inflicting significant damage –according to Security Services of Ukraine—to 12 oil and gas processing facilities throughout Russia. With Russia’s refining capacity for Q2 now reduced from missile strikes and seasonal planned and unplanned refinery maintenance expected to take place this quarter, the world’s largest fuel exporter could find its revenues curtailed.

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine has targeted a collection of Russian oil refineries that account for 12% of Russia’s oil-processing capacity.

Russia already said at the last OPEC+ meeting that it was planning to curb oil production by 350,000 bpd in April, resulting in export cuts of 121,000 bpd. For May, Russia’s production cuts of crude oil are set to climb to 400,000 bpd, with export cuts of 71,000 bpd.

With Russia being unable to process as much crude oil into products as it had originally planned, its crude oil exports may increase, as the country has limited oil storage capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed an election victory on Monday amidst the refinery attacks, securing 87% of the vote.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The U.S. Oil and Gas Industry Spent $234 Billion on M&A in 2023

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com