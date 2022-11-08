The U.S. Believes India Will Benefit From A Price Cap On Russian Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 90.82 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 97.10 -0.82 -0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 95.85 -0.60 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.471 -0.473 -6.81%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.642 -0.011 -0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 88.29 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.642 -0.011 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.60 +0.61 +0.66%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.55 +0.98 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.41 +1.14 +1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 343 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 102.1 +1.70 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Girassol 1 day 100.6 +1.80 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.84 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 70.54 -0.82 -1.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 93.94 -0.82 -0.87%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 92.19 -0.82 -0.88%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 89.34 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 87.34 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 96.29 -0.82 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 85.64 -0.82 -0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.25 +5.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.74 +4.44 +5.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 +3.94 +4.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 10 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

The U.S. Believes India Will Benefit From A Price Cap On Russian Oil

Will The LME Ban Trading Of Russian Metals?

Will The LME Ban Trading Of Russian Metals?

Calls are growing to ban…

Warnings Of War In Libya

Warnings Of War In Libya

Haftar has warned that he…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Believes India Will Benefit From A Price Cap On Russian Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 08, 2022, 3:15 AM CST

The United States hopes that India could see the benefits of a price cap on Russian oil, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told news outlet PTI in an exclusive interview ahead of her trip to India at the end of this week.

Secretary Yellen’s visit to India on November 11 could be crucial to the U.S. and G7 efforts to persuade the world’s third-largest crude oil importer to join the coalition of countries applying the price cap on Russian oil.

“Our objective is to hold down the price that Russia receives for its oil and keep that oil trading. The gainers from this will be particularly those countries that do buy cheap Russian oil, and our hope would be that India would take advantage of this price cap, though its firms are bargaining with Russia,” Secretary Yellen told PTI.

“If they (India) want to use Western financial services like insurance, the price cap would apply to their purchases. But even if they use other financial services, we believe the price cap will give them leverage to negotiate good discounts from world markets,” she added.

Earlier this year, the G7 group of the most industrialized nations agreed to finalize and implement a price cap on Russian oil, aiming to reduce Vladimir Putin’s oil revenues for his war chest. The G7, the EU, and the UK will ban as of December 5 maritime transportation services for Russian oil unless the products are purchased at or below a certain price cap.

Yet, many analysts and experts doubt that the price cap would serve its dual purpose of cutting revenues for Putin while keeping Russian oil flowing. One reason is that top importers China and India haven’t signed onto the price cap, and another is that Putin could simply make good on his promise to halt all energy supply—including crude, fuels, natural gas, and coal—to the countries that sign up to cap the price of Russian oil.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

An EU Price Cap On Natural Gas Looks Increasingly Unlikely

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com