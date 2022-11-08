An EU Price Cap On Natural Gas Looks Increasingly Unlikely

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 90.84 -0.95 -1.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 97.16 -0.76 -0.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 95.85 -0.60 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.483 -0.461 -6.64%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.640 -0.013 -0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 88.29 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.640 -0.013 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.60 +0.61 +0.66%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.55 +0.98 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.41 +1.14 +1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 343 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 102.1 +1.70 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Girassol 1 day 100.6 +1.80 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.84 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 70.54 -0.82 -1.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 93.94 -0.82 -0.87%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 92.19 -0.82 -0.88%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 89.34 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 87.34 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 96.29 -0.82 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 85.64 -0.82 -0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.25 +5.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.74 +4.44 +5.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 +3.94 +4.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 10 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

The U.S. Believes India Will Benefit From A Price Cap On Russian Oil

China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

While oil prices recorded their…

Russia’s Leadership Is In Trouble As Inevitable Economic Mobilization Looms

Russia’s Leadership Is In Trouble As Inevitable Economic Mobilization Looms

Russia’s inevitable economic mobilization will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

An EU Price Cap On Natural Gas Looks Increasingly Unlikely

By Irina Slav - Nov 08, 2022, 2:10 AM CST

The executive arm of the European Union, the Commission, has indicated that a price cap on gas imports is not the best approach to containing energy costs amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis across the bloc.

The idea of a price cap on all imports of gas was floated by a group of member states, including Italy, Greece, Poland, and Belgium. The Commission was against the idea from the very start but agreed to discuss it with member states’ leaders.

The discussions have been dragging on for weeks and no decision has been reached. If one is ever reached, it will probably not include a price cap on imports judging by the options that the EU is currently considering. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, these options were presented by the Commission to member states’ leaders on Monday.

In talks last month, there was a proposal for what participants called a dynamic price corridor for imported gas and the Commission had indicated it might be willing to consider this corridor idea. Now, however, the Bloomberg report suggests the executive arm has changed its mind and will push for other measures to tame energy prices.

What this means is that it will take longer for the member states to reach a decision on how to deal with the crisis at a time when a decision needs to be taken as soon as possible so measures can begin to be implemented.

Another challenge is the fact that the group that supports the idea of a gas price cap represents more than half of EU member states and will be very hard to convince to endorse alternative approaches to managing the crisis, of which there aren’t too many: joint gas buying and demand reduction seem to be among the top ones.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Bills In Europe Are 90% Higher Than Last Year

Next Post

The U.S. Believes India Will Benefit From A Price Cap On Russian Oil

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com