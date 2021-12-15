The UK Is Slashing EV Grants Once Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.60 +0.73 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 73.88 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.827 +0.025 +0.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.237 +0.017 +0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.144 +0.017 +0.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.28 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 71.12 +1.74 +2.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.144 +0.017 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 71.92 -1.47 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 73.04 -1.44 -1.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 68.48 -0.97 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 16 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 73.29 -0.69 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 73.17 -0.74 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.28 +0.25 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 53.78 -0.96 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.73 -0.56 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 71.13 -0.56 -0.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 66.23 -0.81 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 62.48 -0.56 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 62.48 -0.56 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 65.93 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 65.93 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.73 -0.56 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 61.00 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 75.68 +0.34 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.82 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.97 -1.44 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

The Oil Tycoon Creating An Energy Institute For The Next Generation

U.S. Could Take Additional Measures Against Iran If Nuclear Diplomacy Fails

U.S. Could Take Additional Measures Against Iran If Nuclear Diplomacy Fails

The United States is warning…

The White House Just Put The Oil Export Ban Rumor To Rest

The White House Just Put The Oil Export Ban Rumor To Rest

The White House has finally…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The UK Is Slashing EV Grants Once Again

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 15, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

For the second time this year, the UK is slashing the grants available to buyers of electric vehicles (EVs) as it looks to curb spending and targets less expensive models.

“Soaring demand for EVs leads to refocusing of grants on the most affordable zero-emission cars, making best use of taxpayer money,” the UK government said on Wednesday, announcing the changes to its EV incentive policies, the second major change in less than one year.

The grant for EVs is now slashed by 40 percent and limited to buyers of electric cars priced below $42,420 (£32,000). The grant is up to $1,988 (£1,500) for electric cars priced under £32,000, with currently around 20 models on the market, the UK government said today.

The previous grant for electric vehicles was up to $3,313 (£2,500) for cars priced under $46,390 (£35,000).  

The up to £2,500 grant was introduced in March 2021, when the UK government cut the grant from $3,976 (£3,000), and incurred the criticism of Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said that it was “the wrong move at the wrong time.”

In its announcement today, the UK government said that the grant scheme “has been updated to target less expensive models, allowing the scheme’s funding to go further and to help more people make the switch to an electric vehicle (EV).”

“The market is charging ahead in the switch to electric vehicles. This, together with the increasing choice of new vehicles and growing demand from customers, means that we are refocusing our vehicle grants on the more affordable vehicles and reducing grant rates to allow more people to benefit, and enable taxpayers’ money to go further,” Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said.

SMMT criticized the move, with Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, saying, “Slashing the grants for electric vehicles once again is a blow to customers looking to make the switch and couldn’t come at a worse time, with inflation at a ten-year high and pandemic-related economic uncertainty looming large.”

Instead of cutting incentives, the government should double down on them, otherwise “UK drivers risk being left behind on the transition to zero-emission motoring,” Hawes said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

Next Post

China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com