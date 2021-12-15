China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.70 +0.83 +1.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 40 mins 73.88 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.836 +0.034 +0.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.238 +0.018 +0.81%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.144 +0.016 +0.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.51 -0.97 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.28 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 71.12 +1.74 +2.51%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.144 +0.016 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.39 -0.60 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.48 -0.80 -1.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.45 -1.26 -1.78%
Graph down Basra Light 16 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.98 -1.15 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.51 -0.97 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.51 -0.97 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.91 -1.23 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.28 +0.25 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 53.78 -0.96 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.73 -0.56 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 71.13 -0.56 -0.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 66.23 -0.81 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 62.48 -0.56 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 62.48 -0.56 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 65.93 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 65.93 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.73 -0.56 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 61.00 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 75.68 +0.34 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.82 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.97 -1.44 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

The Oil Tycoon Creating An Energy Institute For The Next Generation

OPEC Sees ‘Mild And Short-Lived’ Omicron Impact On Oil Demand

OPEC Sees ‘Mild And Short-Lived’ Omicron Impact On Oil Demand

The impact of the Omicron…

Brent To Fall To $70 In 2022 As Supply Overtakes Demand

Brent To Fall To $70 In 2022 As Supply Overtakes Demand

Oil supply is set to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 15, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

A combination of China’s policies to curb pollution in time for the Winter Olympics, its crackdown on illegal practices at independent refiners, and its zero-COVID policy with intermittent lockdowns are set to slow crude oil imports at the world’s top oil-importing nation early next year, industry consultants tell Bloomberg.

Chinese imports in March 2022 are set to be around 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd). This would be about 1 million bpd lower than the crude oil imports in March this year, according to estimates from consultants FGE cited by Bloomberg.

In the coming weeks, China’s independent refiners, commonly known as teapots, will likely see lower purchases as the local government is investigating practices at the refineries in the Shandong province. As a whole, Asian refiners, including those in China, are not rushing to buy too much crude in the coming months.

Higher Saudi prices for January, lower overall demand for crude amid the Omicron uncertainty, the Chinese crackdown on illicit practices at its independent refiners, and refinery maintenance season starting in late Q1 2022 have resulted in Asian refiners abstaining from extra Saudi crude supply for loading in January.

In China’s case, imports are likely to be soft because of the zero-COVID policies and the crackdown on pollution ahead of the Winter Olympics, which Beijing will host in February.

This year, Chinese crude oil imports are already on track to post the first annual decline compared to 2020. This would be the first such drop in average annual crude imports since records began back in 2004, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs quoted by Bloomberg.

Refiners are not very active on the spot cargo market these weeks because companies are abstaining from buying cargoes set to arrive around the time when the Winter Olympics will be held, between February 4 and 20, traders tell Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom’s Export Growth Slows As Europe’s Energy Crisis Worsens

Next Post

The UK Is Slashing EV Grants Once Again

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com