The UAE Expects Its Energy Industry Growth To Continue

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.82 -1.86 -2.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.92 -1.86 -2.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.50 -1.57 -1.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.443 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.595 -0.051 -1.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.33 +1.06 +1.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.595 -0.051 -1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.32 -1.39 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 3 days 81.19 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.74 -0.99 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 468 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.60 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.11 -0.87 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 61.06 +0.62 +1.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 55.43 +0.96 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 78.83 +0.96 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 77.08 +0.96 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.23 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 70.93 +0.96 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.93 +0.96 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.23 +0.96 +1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.18 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 70.53 +0.96 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 66.75 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.96 -3.94 -4.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.19 -0.92 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Mayor Of Seoul Calls For South Korea To Develop Nuclear Weapons

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

University of Rochester researchers have…

Rare Earth Elements: What They Are And Why They Matter

Rare Earth Elements: What They Are And Why They Matter

Rare earth elements are vital…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The UAE Expects Its Energy Industry Growth To Continue

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 13, 2023, 4:00 AM CDT

The future of the energy industry in the United Arab Emirates is bright and will reach new heights in the future, the oil minister of the UAE, Suhail Al Mazrouei has said.

At an event titled “Charting the Future of the UAE’s Energy Sector”, Al Mazrouei said that the UAE had ambitious goals in low-carbon energy and was seeking to engage partners both at home and abroad to advance the country’s ambitions.

The UAE is the third-largest producer in OPEC, along with Kuwait, after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Although traditionally a staunch ally of the OPEC de facto leader, recent media reports have suggested relations between the two countries have cooled.

One specific report, by the Wall Street Journal, from earlier this month caused a splash as it suggested the UAE was having “an internal debate” about leaving OPEC. Although quickly denied by the Emirates, the report’s implication that the leader of OPEC and its second-in-command were having disagreements remained.

It was later reinforced with another WSJ report that focused on the political differences between OPEC and regional partners. The report noted competition had increased between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over attracting foreign investments, as has their rivalry on international oil markets.

The two no longer saw eye to eye on Yemen, too, the report noted—a sign of a deepening divide between the two countries. According to unnamed sources, the UAE had made attempts to ease the tension but unsuccessfully.

“Up until a few years ago, this sort of division and openly pursuing objectives that are counter to what their brothers are pursuing was unheard of. Now it’s becoming increasingly normal,” International Crisis Group senior adviser for the Middle East and North Africa, Dina Esfandiary, told the WSJ.

If the trend continues, it would suggest that the UAE’s energy future will be decoupled from Saudi Arabia’s, even as the two remain partners in OPEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Expected To Greenlight Alaska Oil Project

Next Post

Mayor Of Seoul Calls For South Korea To Develop Nuclear Weapons

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com