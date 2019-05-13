Doomed From The Start: Mexico’s Oil Refinery To See Cost Overruns

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.12 +0.08 +0.13%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.45 +0.22 +0.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.642 +0.021 +0.80%
Mars US 8 hours 66.84 -0.37 -0.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
Urals 1 day 69.69 +1.51 +2.21%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.99 +0.61 +0.98%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.642 +0.021 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.81 +0.90 +1.29%
Murban 1 day 72.53 +0.85 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 1 day 64.69 +0.65 +1.01%
Basra Light 1 day 71.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.17 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Girassol 1 day 72.23 +0.19 +0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 43.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 47.19 -1.17 -2.42%
Canadian Condensate 80 days 57.79 -0.62 -1.06%
Premium Synthetic 10 hours 61.49 -0.62 -1.00%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 54.99 -0.77 -1.38%
Peace Sour 10 hours 52.19 -0.87 -1.64%
Peace Sour 10 hours 52.19 -0.87 -1.64%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 55.14 -1.27 -2.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 60.74 -1.12 -1.81%
Central Alberta 10 hours 54.29 -0.62 -1.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 1 day 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.86 -0.04 -0.06%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.03 -0.62 -1.11%
Eagle Ford 1 day 58.98 -0.62 -1.04%
Eagle Ford 1 day 58.98 -0.62 -1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.81 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 1 min Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 10 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 2 hours Iceland Reducing Gas Stations By Half By 2025
  • 14 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 1 min UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 8 hours France: The Case for Nuclear
  • 4 hours We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 6 hours Newsweek: "US Special Forces School Publishes New Guide For Overthrowing Foreign Governments"
  • 2 hours What is the price of a Barrel of Oil vs. equal Natural gas?
  • 15 hours Only in Illinois
  • 9 hours England Sinking
  • 14 hours WaPo Quixote : Trump administration heeds oil and gas industry calls to remove protections for imperiled beetle

Breaking News:

Doomed From The Start: Mexico’s Oil Refinery To See Cost Overruns

Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko Seal The Deal

Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko Seal The Deal

Occidental Petroleum and Anadarko yesterday…

Oil Inches Higher As Rig Count Continues To Decline

Oil Inches Higher As Rig Count Continues To Decline

The number of active oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Doomed From The Start: Mexico’s Oil Refinery To See Cost Overruns

By Julianne Geiger - May 13, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Pemex oil

Mexico’s newest oil refinery project is set to exceed the planned budget—and in a big way—according to Moody’s cited by Reuters.

The massive undertaking—by Mexico itself, no less—will most likely cost as much as between $2 billion and $4 billion more than it had originally planned, Moody’s said, citing its “limited know-how,” ironically exactly the situation Mexico sought to avoid when Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,  shunned Big Oil last week, cutting them out of the project all together for submitting bids that were over on time and over on budget.

Mexico had originally sought out international help for the massive refinery that would bring Mexico closer to energy efficiency, garnering bids from Bechtel/Techint, Worley Parsons, and KBR. All three bids submitted pegged the costs somewhere between $10 billion and $12 billion, and the time to complete between four and six years.

Obrador thought the project should cost $8 billion and be completed in three years.

Displeased with what this international help had to offer, Mexico decided to go it alone on this project—a decision that likely led Moody’s to prophecy large cost overruns anyway.

“Given the government’s (and Pemex’s) lack of experience in building refineries, the project is likely to end up costing more and taking longer than the government anticipates, placing further strains on fiscal resources,” Moody’s said in a statement to Reuters.

Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, is already the most indebted oil company in the world, and has been  hemorrhaging cash for years—even in the days of $100 oil.

Earlier today, Mexico Daily News reported that three banks were extending an $8 billion loan to Pemex to add to its heavy debt burden, which is already more than $100 billion.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

The Star Permian Basin Sends US Shale Production Up, Up And Away

Next Post

The Star Permian Basin Sends US Shale Production Up, Up And Away

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com