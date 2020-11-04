The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.12 +1.46 +3.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.20 +1.49 +3.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.058 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 38.01 +0.90 +2.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.44 +2.55 +7.11%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.00 +1.08 +3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.058 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.42 +3.03 +8.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.87 +0.11 +0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 36.55 +1.37 +3.89%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 41.44 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 37.95 +1.45 +3.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.10 +1.35 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.44 +2.55 +7.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 47 days 27.12 +0.29 +1.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 28.31 +0.85 +3.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 36.66 +0.85 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 38.06 +0.85 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 34.66 +0.85 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 34.41 +0.85 +2.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 35.01 +0.85 +2.49%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.00 +0.50 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.75 +0.50 +1.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.06 +1.22 +3.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 31.61 +0.85 +2.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 35.56 +0.85 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.56 +0.85 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.00 +0.50 +1.49%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.00 +1.00 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.94 +0.85 +2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 11 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 13 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 1 hour Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Overstep by determining what the public has the right to view.
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 10 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 9 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 15 hours Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 20 hours Biden's laptop
  • 9 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 3 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 14 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Exports To Mexico Near Record-High Levels

The Most Explosive Hydrogen Stocks Of The Year

The Most Explosive Hydrogen Stocks Of The Year

Hydrogen has emerged as one…

Civil Unrest Could Crush Peru’s Oil Ambitions

Civil Unrest Could Crush Peru’s Oil Ambitions

COVID-19 has hit Peru particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 04, 2020, 10:30 AM CST

The Philippines could begin exploring for oil and gas in the disputed South China Sea even without a Chinese partner, Philippine Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.  

Last month, the Philippines lifted a moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the country’s Energy Department to lift the moratorium on exploration in the West Philippine Sea, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said in the middle of October. The service contractors of three blocks in the West Philippine Sea have already been notified that they could resume exploration in their respective licenses, Cusi added.  

The moratorium was imposed by Duterte’s predecessor Benigno Aquino III when the Philippines took China to court over the long-running dispute over territorial water claims in the South China Sea.

A court in The Hague in 2016 ruled against China’s claims and in favor of the Philippines. China, however, has not acknowledged the ruling, which has heightened tensions in the area. Instead, it has continued with its agenda, according to which most of the sea is Chinese waters. The long-running dispute in the South China Sea involves territorial claims by China as well as Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, and Malaysia. China has territorial claims to about 90 percent of the South China Sea, which has put it at odds with its neighbors.

In recent months, Duterte has become more critical of China’s territorial claims, according to Bloomberg, after years of seeking closer ties with Beijing.

Philippine Energy Secretary Cusi said on Wednesday that Philippine company PXP Energy, which holds the rights to explore in one of the blocks in the disputed sea, could do the survey and exploration drilling by itself, answering a question if the Philippine firm should first obtain China’s consent to carry out surveys in the block.

“If they can’t do it and they need a partner, they have to partner with China,” Cusi said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Gas Production Jumps To Record

Next Post

Model 3 Production Brought Tesla To Brink Of Bankruptcy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com