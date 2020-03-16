The One Russian Oil Giant China Simply Refuses To Deal With

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 28.86 -2.87 -9.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 31.41 -4.03 -11.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
Graph down Urals 4 days 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.19 +0.61 +2.59%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 4 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 15.82 -2.54 -13.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 16.33 +0.23 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 32.58 +0.23 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 32.13 +0.23 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 27.48 +0.23 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 25.98 +0.23 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 30.73 +0.23 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 22.23 +0.23 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 33.47 -4.14 -11.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 37.96 -3.63 -8.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 10 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 16 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 10 hours MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 21 hours Saudi Aramco intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly. Good luck with that.
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 1 hour The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 8 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 11 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 7 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 1 day Natural Gas Is A Bad Investment. Invest instead in Magical Green Unicorn Farts.

Breaking News:

Azerbaijani Economy At Stake As Oil Prices Plummet

Mexico’s Oil Hedge Just Saved Its Economy

Mexico’s Oil Hedge Just Saved Its Economy

Mexico’s massive oil hedge may…

Can U.S. Shale Survive The Oil Price War?

Can U.S. Shale Survive The Oil Price War?

US Shale is facing a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The One Russian Oil Giant China Simply Refuses To Deal With

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 16, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT Tanker

China’s state oil and chemicals company Sinochem doesn’t want to have anything to do with crude oil related in any way to Russian oil giant Rosneft or any of its subsidiaries, as U.S. sanctions on two Rosneft units for trading Venezuelan crude are kicking in in May, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the plans and documents it has reviewed.  

Last month, the United States slapped sanctions on a Geneva-based trading unit of Rosneft, saying that the company Rosneft Trading has been helping Nicolas Maduro’s regime to evade sanctions and to continue selling oil to keep the Venezuelan regime alive.

In response to the sanctions, Rosneft said in a statement in February:

“The sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury Department against Rosneft’s subsidiary RTSA and its Chairman are illegal, unjustified, and an act of legal abuse.”

Then earlier this month, the US targeted another Rosneft subsidiary that had picked up the PdVSA oil mantle.

The U.S. Treasury has given companies worldwide time until May 20 to wind down operations with Rosneft Trading, otherwise they risk secondary sanctions for continued dealing with the company sanctioned by Washington.

It looks like China’s Sinochem has chosen not to side with Russia in this matter, despite close China-Russia relations. 

Related: Big Oil Is Literally Burning Cash In The Permian

According to one of Reuters’ sources, the Chinese company is steering clear of any Rosneft or Rosneft-related trade with oil because it fears that the U.S. could widen sanctions to Rosneft companies other than Rosneft Trading.

In a tender looking to buy crude oil on Monday, Sinochem explicitly said that the crude it would purchase should not come “from or related to Rosneft Oil Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates”, a document seen by Reuters shows. 

Sinochem shunning Rosneft’s oil comes at a time in the new oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, former allies turned foes which now promise to flood the market with oil in a renewed battle for market share in every corner of the world.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Big Oil Switches To Remote Work Over Coronavirus Scare

Next Post

Azerbaijani Economy At Stake As Oil Prices Plummet

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage
Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Why 2030 Isn’t The Magic Year For Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com