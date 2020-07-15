The Oil Major With The Most COVID-19 Deaths

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.07 -0.13 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.71 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.783 +0.005 +0.28%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 42.10 +1.16 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 42.20 -0.65 -1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.15 +0.05 +0.13%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.783 +0.005 +0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 44.12 +1.33 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 44.29 +1.32 +3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 43.16 +0.44 +1.03%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 47.41 +0.81 +1.74%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 43.46 +0.48 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 44.73 +0.23 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.88 +0.78 +2.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 33.14 +0.29 +0.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 39.29 +0.19 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 40.69 +0.19 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 36.84 +0.39 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 37.29 +0.39 +1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 38.49 +0.34 +0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.27 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.15 +0.91 +2.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.10 +0.91 +2.38%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.10 +0.91 +2.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.93 +0.19 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 8 mins COVID is real now
  • 6 hours The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 2 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 6 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 1 day Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 19 mins During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 10 hours Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 24 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 1 day The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 1 day There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 2 days Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

The Oil Major With The Most COVID-19 Deaths

More Curtailed US Oil Production Coming Back Online

More Curtailed US Oil Production Coming Back Online

Houston-based Noble Energy plans to…

Saudi Arabia Has No Plans To Increase Oil Exports Just Yet

Saudi Arabia Has No Plans To Increase Oil Exports Just Yet

Saudi Arabia is set to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The Oil Major With The Most COVID-19 Deaths

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex has the highest number of employees who have died of the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg estimates of company data and official statements.

On Tuesday, Pemex said in its daily bulletin that as of July 14, a total of 202 of its employees had died of COVID-19, while a total of 4,119 cases had been confirmed among active workers, retired workers, and family members.

According to Bloomberg’s estimates, this is the highest number of deaths at any company anywhere in the world. The death toll at Pemex exceeds the deaths in the whole U.S. meat and poultry industry.

The possible reasons for the high death toll at Pemex include many workers with pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, Silvia Ramos Luna, general secretary of the National Union of Petroleum Technicians and Professionals, told Bloomberg in an interview. Other reasons possibly include the fact that it is difficult to practice social distancing on offshore oil platforms, as well as Pemex’s initially slow reaction to take measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to Ramos Luna.

A few days ago, Mexico became the country with the fourth-highest death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Brazil, and the UK. More than 35,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Mexico.

The health emergency at Pemex comes as the Mexican state oil firm is grappling with huge debts and low oil prices.

Pemex is asking some of its contractors if they would agree to be paid for their services next year, people familiar with the payment situation at the company with US$105 billion of debt told Bloomberg earlier this month.

Pemex also plans a debt swap for a total of US$22.4 billion long-term bonds.

Mexico’s leftist populist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador planned to make Pemex the pillar of a turnaround for the country’s declining oil production, but the oil price crash further deteriorated the finances and the debt of the Mexican oil company.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas County Lures Tesla With $15 Million Tax Breaks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com