Texas County Lures Tesla With $15 Million Tax Breaks

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.07 -0.13 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.71 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.783 +0.005 +0.28%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 42.10 +1.16 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 42.20 -0.65 -1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.15 +0.05 +0.13%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.783 +0.005 +0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 44.12 +1.33 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 44.29 +1.32 +3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 43.16 +0.44 +1.03%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 47.41 +0.81 +1.74%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 43.46 +0.48 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 44.73 +0.23 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.88 +0.78 +2.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 33.14 +0.29 +0.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 39.29 +0.19 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 40.69 +0.19 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 36.84 +0.39 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 37.29 +0.39 +1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 38.49 +0.34 +0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.27 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.15 +0.91 +2.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.10 +0.91 +2.38%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.10 +0.91 +2.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.93 +0.19 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 8 mins COVID is real now
  • 6 hours The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 2 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 6 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 1 day Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 19 mins During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 10 hours Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 24 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 1 day The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 1 day There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 2 days Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

The Oil Major With The Most COVID-19 Deaths

Joe Biden Promises ‘Historic Investments’ In Clean Energy

Joe Biden Promises ‘Historic Investments’ In Clean Energy

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden…

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

LPPFusion, a small company specialized…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas County Lures Tesla With $15 Million Tax Breaks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

Travis County in Texas voted on Tuesday to give Tesla at least US$14.7 million in tax breaks if it chooses to build its new Gigafactory near Austin, taking another step toward luring the EV maker to Texas.

The Travis County Commissioners Court voted 4-0 on the deal, with one abstention, The Street reported.

Earlier this month, the Valle Independent School District approved around US$46.4 million in property tax breaks to Tesla for the site of the potential factory.

Elon Musk has said that the EV manufacturer is considering several options for the new plant.

The new Gigafactory is expected to host the manufacturing of the Cybertruck, among other vehicles.

Tesla is considering buying a property near Austin, Texas, for the possible construction of a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant, an application to the Texas Comptroller’s Office showed last month. 

“Tesla Inc is evaluating the possible development, design, and construction of a high-tech electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Travis County within the Austin Green property located at the intersection of SH130 and Harold Green Road,” the EV maker said, noting that if the sale goes through and all required approvals are obtained, construction could begin in the third quarter of 2020.

If the new EV manufacturing plant is built in Texas, it would create 5,000 jobs in the state, Tesla said in its application.

“Tesla has an option to purchase this land, but has not exercised it,” Musk tweeted in June, replying to a news story reporting that it had already acquired the property in Travis County.

Asked if Tulsa, Oklahoma, is also in the mix, Musk said that “We are considering several options.”

If Tesla were to pick Austin for the next factory, it could save more than US$68 million on property taxes during the next decade, the Austin American-Statesman reported last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trading Giant Gunvor Raked In Profits During Oil Price Crash

Next Post

The Oil Major With The Most COVID-19 Deaths

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com