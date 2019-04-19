The Oil Giant Focusing Only On Africa

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 day 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 1 day 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 1 day 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 2 days 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 2 days 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 2 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 2 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 56 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 1 day 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 1 day 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 1 day 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.84 -0.28 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.65 +0.24 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 1 min US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 7 hours Climate Change Protests
  • 8 hours Oil at $40
  • 11 hours U.S. Refiners Planning Major Plant Overhauls In Second Quarter
  • 7 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 10 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 1 hour Gas Flaring
  • 5 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 23 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 3 hours Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 7 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 19 hours Ecoside
  • 1 day Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta

Breaking News:

Saudi, Russia Oil Cooperation “Here to Stay”

Oil Bulls Undaunted By OPEC Fears

Oil Bulls Undaunted By OPEC Fears

Fears of OPEC+ abandoning its…

Why Russia Fails To Speed Up Production Cuts

Why Russia Fails To Speed Up Production Cuts

Russia pledged to speed up…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Oil Giant Focusing Only On Africa

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT pipeline

The state oil company of OPEC member Angola, Sonangol, plans to sell off stakes in dozens of joint ventures and cut jobs in order to focus on its core exploration and production business in Africa, Sonangol’s chairman Carlos Saturnino said on Friday.

“Instead of investing in Australia, United States etc, Sonangol wants to become an oil company of reference in the African continent. This is major change for us,” Reuters quoted Saturnino as saying at an oil industry event in Paris today.

The Angolan company has identified as many as 52 joint ventures from which it wants to exit, the chairman added.

The goal of the downsizing is to focus on the core African continent business, make the company more agile, and attract international oil majors back to the Angolan oil industry.

Sonangol has been working with France’s Total and Italy’s Eni on analyzing data for oil blocks in Angola, Saturnino said on Friday. The Angolan state firm has also signed early agreements with U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil and has met with Shell to try to persuade it to return to investing in Angola, Sonangol’s chairman said, as carried by Reuters.

Angola has been struggling in recent years to offset a decline in its oil production as many fields mature.

After the oil price crash of 2014, Angola’s economy suffered from the low oil prices and struggled to attract international investments in its deepwater higher-breakeven oil resources.

Related: The Giant Floating LNG Project You’ve Never Heard Of

Last year, Angola introduced several new measures to try to boost its oil production and its attractiveness for international investment. President Joao Lourenco signed in the summer of 2018 a decree to create an agency that would sell and manage oil blocks instead of Sonangol.

Earlier in 2018, Angola halved the tax rates on the development of oil discoveries with fewer than 300 million barrels of reserves.

According to OPEC’s latest available figures, Angola’s crude oil production in March stood at 1.454 million bpd—up by 7,000 bpd from February but still below its cap under the OPEC+ deal of 1.481 million bpd.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

‘’It’s Gonna Be A Long Runway” American EV Makers Face Major Problems

Next Post

Saudi, Russia Oil Cooperation “Here to Stay”

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com