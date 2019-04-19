‘’It’s Gonna Be A Long Runway” American EV Makers Face Major Problems

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 20 hours 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 20 hours 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 20 hours 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 2 days 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 2 days 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 2 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 2 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 56 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 22 hours 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.84 -0.28 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.65 +0.24 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 2 hours US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 3 hours Climate Change Protests
  • 3 hours Oil at $40
  • 3 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 7 hours U.S. Refiners Planning Major Plant Overhauls In Second Quarter
  • 6 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 18 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 1 hour How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 3 hours Gas Flaring
  • 15 hours Ecoside
  • 13 hours Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 3 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 1 day Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta

Breaking News:

‘’It’s Gonna Be A Long Runway” American EV Makers Face Major Problems

This New Oil Hotspot Is Replacing Venezuelan Crude

This New Oil Hotspot Is Replacing Venezuelan Crude

Brazil is emerging as a…

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade

Artificial Intelligence has started to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

‘’It’s Gonna Be A Long Runway” American EV Makers Face Major Problems

By Irina Slav - Apr 19, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT EV

Despite low fuel prices, scarce charging networks, and battery capacity problems, U.S. carmakers are forging ahead with their EV plans as regulatory pressure on the sector increases, Reuters reports, citing industry insiders.

According to data from the International Energy Agency, the country ranks seventh in the world in terms of EV sales and Tesla accounts for a third of this, as of the end of 2018. As a proportion of total sales, electric cars and hybrids accounted for 2 percent last year, at 361,307, according to Inside EVs.

Projections for the future are not overly optimistic, either. “It’s going to be a pretty long runway,” Reuters quoted an analyst from Autrotrader, Michelle Krebs, as saying. Krebs added that the biggest initial boost to electric car sales in the United States would likely come from corporate and government fleets.

Indeed, the obstacles in the way of faster EV adoptions would need a while to be overcome: range is still an issue in a nation where driving is a deeply ingrained part of the culture but so is the availability of charging stations, the latter a problem that’s global.

Also, there is the challenge that comes from low fuel prices, despite their recent rise as international benchmark oil prices climb higher on the OPEC+ cuts, falling production in Venezuela, and expectations of a slowdown in demand driven by slower economic growth.

Another problem is the higher upfront costs for electric vehicles, which again have to do with the batteries, which are the costliest component in EVs. This is a conundrum yet to be solved while making ranges longer and efficiencies higher, along with cutting charging times.

The situation is certainly complex and fraught with difficulties. However, with carmakers spending billions on the design and construction of various electric cars in anticipation of the EV era that media are hyping about, doing a U-turn is not an option and focus probably remains on the longer term when at least some of the most pressing problems would be at least partially solved.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Refiners Gear Up For Busy Overhaul Season

Next Post

U.S. Refiners Gear Up For Busy Overhaul Season

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com