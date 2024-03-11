Get Exclusive Intel
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

The Least Popular of the EU's Climate Policies

By Irina Slav - Mar 11, 2024, 5:03 AM CDT

Europeans are not fond of the idea that their gasoline and diesel-powered cars could soon be banned, a new survey has found.

Conducted among 15,000 people in Germany, France, and Poland, the survey found that the ban on internal combustion engine cars is the least popular of the European Union’s climate policies. The list of policies had 40 entries.

 


The European Parliament voted in favor of the 2035 ban on sales of new internal combustion engine cars in February 2023.

The vote was narrow, with 340 out of 640 MEPs in favor but it confirmed plans announced by the European Commission last year. The plans were announced following a deal struck between the European Parliament and the Council of Europe to mandate zero emissions from cars and vans from 2035.

The vote was followed by national government approvals of the ban several months later. The ban is the outcome of new EU rules that target 55% CO2 emission reductions for new cars and 50% for new vans from 2030 to 2034 compared to 2021 levels, as well as 100% CO2 emission reductions for both new cars and vans from 2035, the EU said in March last year.  

The landmark deal was made possible after Germany – the biggest economy, the biggest car market, and the biggest car manufacturer – sought and won an exemption for e-fuels. Germany wanted sales of new cars with internal combustion engines if they run on e-fuels to continue beyond 2035.

Yet even Germans are not fans of the ban, which carmakers have warned could wreak havoc on car markets in the bloc. In fact, even left-wing voters are not fans of the ban, although they are seen as the main voter base for the legislators who make the new climate laws. With the right expected to win big in the June European parliament elections, there is a chance that the ban will be subjected to a review.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

