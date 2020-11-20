The EV Revolution Is Threatening Long-Term Oil Demand Growth

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 42.17 +0.43 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 mins 45.13 +0.93 +2.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 55 mins 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 42.09 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
Graph up Urals 3 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.43 -0.08 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 55 mins 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.12 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.56 +0.44 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 41.60 -0.64 -1.52%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.34 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.32 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 29.47 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.00 -1.41 -4.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.90 -0.11 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 42.30 -0.11 -0.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.00 -0.11 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.90 -0.11 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 37.50 -0.11 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.86 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.35 -0.13 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 53 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 19 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 2 days One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 11 mins CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 1 day Renewables deprogramming
  • 1 day Is it true that Kamala Harris is a leftist or even a cryptocommunist?
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 3 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days Covid19 detected early
  • 2 days Biden's laptop

Breaking News:

Renewed Lockdowns Threaten More Refinery Closures In Europe  

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Stock For 2021?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Stock For 2021?

As the oil and gas…

Oil Markets See Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Oil Markets See Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Oil prices rose on Monday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The EV Revolution Is Threatening Long-Term Oil Demand Growth

By Irina Slav - Nov 20, 2020, 11:00 AM CST

The growth in electric vehicle adoption, especially in emerging markets, could threaten long-term oil demand growth, Carbon Tracker has reported, citing these markets’ dependency on imports that could be relieved by a switch to electric vehicles.

“Emerging market oil importers spend 2% of GDP on oil imports, have a high and rising dependency on imported oil, and suffer premature deaths of 285,000 people a year from pollution linked to transport,” the authors of the report wrote.

They also argued emerging economies were having to import increasingly expensive oil, deepening their dependency on the foreign commodity. Right now, this argument is rather weak, with oil prices in the $40s and China, the world’s biggest oil importer, shaping up as the one single country that is capable of driving demand for crude. At the same time, China is the biggest EV market in the world and likely to continue growing as such thanks to ambitious emissions goals set by Beijing.

Meanwhile, Carbon Tracker said, battery prices are falling, and EVs are becoming increasingly competitive with internal combustion engine cars. This argument is also questionable: if EVs were competitive with ICE cars, we would have seen a much faster switch from ICE cars to EVs in the world’s biggest markets such as Europe and, again, China. Yet cheap EVs have their limitations: it is no accident that Tesla has been reporting especially strong sales in China.

Related: Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion

On the other hand, the switch to electric transport will reduce emissions from that segment of the economy significantly, and this, in turn, will reduce the number of pollution-related deaths. The question here is how to align these benefits with consumers’ preferences.

“The electrification of transport and falling battery prices enable electric vehicles to compete directly on the purchase price with ICE vehicles whilst reducing the cost of energy imports per vehicle by at least 90%, cutting the number of premature deaths from air pollution linked to transport by at least 75%, and lowering the cost to consumers by at least two thirds,” Carbon Tracker wrote.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Looks To Buy Stake In A Major Iraqi Oilfield

Next Post

Renewed Lockdowns Threaten More Refinery Closures In Europe  

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com